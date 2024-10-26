COLLINSVILLE – Lane restrictions will be implemented on northbound I-55/70 between mile markers 13 and 14 starting Monday, October 28, 2024, at 7:00 a.m., as the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) conducts emergency bridge deck patching on the bridge over Keebler Avenue. The right lane will be closed, and all lanes are expected to reopen by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to anticipate delays and to allow extra time for travel in this area. IDOT encourages drivers to consider using alternate routes when feasible to avoid the work zone. They also urge the public to pay close attention to changing conditions and signage in the area, adhere to posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices, and remain vigilant for workers and equipment on site.

For updates on IDOT District 8 activities, residents can follow the department on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or check area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at gettingAroundIllinois.com.

