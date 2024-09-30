COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced lane restrictions will be encountered on northbound I-55/70 at the exit to Illinois 157 Collinsville/Edwardsville exit (Exit 11) beginning Tuesday, October 1, at 7 a.m., weather permitting.

The left lane and the NB entrance ramp from Illinois 157 will be closed to allow IDOT District 8 Operations forces to perform emergency bridge deck patching on the bridge over Illinois 157. A detour will be marked to assist travelers to access northbound I-55/70 from Illinois 157. The NB I-55/70 Exit Ramp to Illinois 157 will remain open during construction.

Article continues after sponsor message

All lanes are expected to re-open by 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2024.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: