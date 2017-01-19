Madison County jury finds James Lopes “Sexually Dangerous”
EDWARDSVILLE – A Madison County jury Thursday morning rendered a verdict finding James Lopes a Sexually Dangerous Person.
With this verdict, he will be committed indefinitely to the Illinois Department of Corrections into a facility specifically designed for sex offenders.
Opening statements began on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the case against James M. Lopes (D.O.B. 09/05/1975). Lopes still faces three counts of Grooming (Class 4 Felony) and three counts of Disorderly Conduct (Class C Misdemeanor) based on complaints that he made inappropriate contact with children and their parents in Madison County in April 2016.
