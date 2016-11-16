EDWARDSVILLE - A Madison County jury has convicted a Jennings, MO., man of First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery following a four-day trial at the Criminal Justice Center in Edwardsville.

Turhan Robinson (d.o.b. 01/05/1977) was found guilty of First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery. Jury selection began Monday, Nov. 7. The trial began Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, with testimony from several witnesses including members of the Major Case Squad from the Madison County Sheriff's Department, Granite City Police Department, St. Louis City Police Department and Madison Police Department.

The jury began deliberating around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday before returning with their verdict one hour and fifteen minutes later.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This verdict is a victory for our community and those who have suffered from the defendant’s terrible actions. It strikes a blow against this defendant’s life of violence and sends a powerful message to anyone who might do the same.” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons. “We will not tolerate violence in our community and we will bring the full weight of the Justice System down on those who harm our fellow citizens.”

Assistant State's Attorneys Josh Jones with Violent Crimes Unit and Katie Wykoff, who is with the Felony division, prosecuted the case in front of Associate Judge Neil Schroeder, who will sentence Robinson at a later date. His bond was revoked and he was taken into custody of the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville where he will remain until sentencing.

Robinson faces 35-75 years for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony) and 6-30 years for Armed Robbery (Class X Felony). A sentencing hearing will be scheduled following the completion of a Pre-Sentencing Investigation, which usually takes six to eight weeks.





More like this: