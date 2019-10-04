EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County jury convicted a Collinsville man today for the attempted murder and armed robbery that occurred at a gas station in Collinsville.

Patrick B. Wilson (d.o.b. 12/07/91) was found guilty by jury of Attempted First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery with a Firearm, both Class X felonies. Jury selection began on Monday afternoon and trial started Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. Closings arguments took place this morning. After two hours of deliberation, the jurors returned a guilty verdict.

The Collinsville Police Department responded to a report on August 15, 2017 of an Armed Robbery with a Firearm at the Exxon Mobile gas station in the 800 block of South Morrison. They found the victim, Charles Atkins, with an apparent gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. Atkins was rushed to the hospital for treatment. After taking the cash he could carry from the register, Wilson fled the scene.

Wilson left behind evidence including his cell phone, a glove, debit card, backpack and bicycle which allowed the Collinsville Police Department to quickly identify the defendant. Video surveillance cameras at the gas station also provided the jury with a general picture of Wilson. The clothing from the surveillance cameras matched with clothing worn in photos found on the defendant’s social media page. When questioned by First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe, the stories of where the defendant was at the time the crime was committed did not match.

“The senseless actions of this defendant had the potential to be fatal. I am hopeful that this conviction provides Mr. Atkins with closure to this traumatic chapter of his life. The jury made the right and just decision,” said State’s Attorney Gibbons.

Gibbons commended the work of the Illinois State Police and its K-9, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Sciences, Collinsville Police Department, and his prosecutors First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe and Assistant State’s Attorney Tara Steele of the Violent Crimes Unit. He also noted, “This quick response by local law enforcement shows that this type of violence will not be tolerated in our neighborhoods. While the evidence we collected was heavily against the defendant, it is important to recognize Associate Judge Neil Schroeder for leading a fair and just trial.”

Both counts carry a sentencing range of 31 years to life. Wilson’s sentencing will be held at a later date.

