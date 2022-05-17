MADISON COUNTY - Madison County Jail Officer Rhealyn Butler recently graduated from the St. Clair County Correctional Officer's Training Academy Class #120.

Butler graduated with 33 other classmates from around the state of Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Captain Kristopher Tharp and Captain Steve Ridings were present to celebrate her accomplishment with her friends and family.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officer Butler was also the recipient of the "Rangemaster's Award for Most Improved" for her hard work during the academy's firearms training.

"We are proud of Jail Officer Butler and her accomplishments," Madison County Sheriff John Lakin said.

"Congratulations to all of the graduates of Class #120."

More like this:

Haine: Community Trust Vital For Justice In Madison County
Jan 27, 2025
Haine Announces 35-Year Prison Term For Sutton In Cold-Case Of Killing Woman Who DIsappeared In 2013
Dec 12, 2024
Granite City Man Facing Fourth Domestic Battery Case
Mar 19, 2025
Alton Man Accused Of Wood River Burglary, Firearm Theft
Mar 30, 2025
3-Year-Old Beauty Queen to Represent Madison County at National Pageant
Feb 24, 2025

 