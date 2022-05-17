MADISON COUNTY - Madison County Jail Officer Rhealyn Butler recently graduated from the St. Clair County Correctional Officer's Training Academy Class #120.

Butler graduated with 33 other classmates from around the state of Illinois.

Captain Kristopher Tharp and Captain Steve Ridings were present to celebrate her accomplishment with her friends and family.

Officer Butler was also the recipient of the "Rangemaster's Award for Most Improved" for her hard work during the academy's firearms training.

"We are proud of Jail Officer Butler and her accomplishments," Madison County Sheriff John Lakin said.

"Congratulations to all of the graduates of Class #120."

