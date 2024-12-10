COLLINSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff's Deputies and detectives are investigating a home invasion that occurred at 9:43 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, in the 8900 block of Rene Avenue, unincorporated Collinsville. The incident involved a suspect who forcibly entered a residence while armed with a firearm, discharging at least one shot during the encounter.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect fled the scene in a gray Toyota pickup truck. A Madison County Sheriff's Deputy spotted the vehicle as it was leaving the area, prompting a pursuit that began on Illinois Route 111 near Horseshoe Lake Road.

The suspect evaded capture, leading to the involvement of additional law enforcement agencies, including the Pontoon Beach Police Department and several neighboring police departments.

The pursuit continued into Missouri, where officers from various jurisdictions, including the St. Louis City Police Department, joined the chase. During the pursuit, the suspect reportedly began firing shots at the officers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported throughout the incident.

As of now, the suspect remains at large, but Madison County Sheriff's detectives are actively investigating and following up on leads. They have indicated that the suspect and the victims were generally familiar with each other, suggesting that this was not a random act of violence.

"We are thankful to all of the law enforcement agencies that assisted and please know that our Detectives will work tirelessly until the suspect is located," said a spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

