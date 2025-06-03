MADISON COUNTY — Additional lane closures will begin Wednesday, June 4, at the intersection of Illinois 140 and Fosterburg Road in Madison County, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced. The closures, weather permitting, will affect both westbound and eastbound lanes as part of a $1.95 million project to add new turn lanes at the intersection.

Westbound Illinois 140 will have the two inside lanes closed, leaving only one lane open for traffic. On eastbound Illinois 140, the inside lane will be closed, with three lanes remaining open. All traffic signals at the intersection will operate on a flashing red mode throughout the closure period. Drivers are instructed to treat the flashing red signals as stop signs and proceed only when it is safe, following standard four-way stop procedures.

The project is expected to be completed by November. Motorists should anticipate delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. The Illinois Department of Transportation advises drivers to reduce speed, stay alert for changing conditions, obey construction signage, and avoid using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

