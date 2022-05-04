MADISON COUNTY - Madison County Housing Authority (MCHA) will be accepting applications for Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 rental assistance), and other programs, on the dates listed below.

Applications for Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers and other programs, will be accepted at:

Bernard Long Elementary School, gymnasium, located at 1003 Farrish St., Madison, IL 62060, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, and Alton Middle School, Annex gymnasium, located at 2200 College Ave., Alton, IL 62002, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Applications for Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers and other programs, can be accepted at the MCHA Central Office, located at 2 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, IL 62234 on Monday, May 23, 2022, through Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday - Friday.

There are after-hours application boxes located at the MCHA Central Office. Applications may also be accepted at any MCHA developments located throughout Madison County.

For more information, please call 618-345-5142.



BY ORDER OF:

Tracy Deck

Section 8 Director

Madison County Housing Authority

