

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of unused prescription medications during the Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Madison County Administration Building’s back parking lot, located at 157 North Main Street in Edwardsville.

The event is organized by Madison County law enforcement agencies in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine, Sheriff Jeff Connor, and Coroner Steve Nonn will oversee the drop-off site.

Haine emphasized the importance of the event, stating, “It’s a convenient way for the residents of Madison County to help combat the epidemic of overdoses from prescription drugs.”

Sheriff Connor echoed this sentiment, urging residents to utilize the service as a means to contribute to public safety.

“It’s a way for them to help save lives while disposing of unneeded medicines in a safe manner,” he said.

Coroner Nonn highlighted the impact of prescription drugs on overdose fatalities, noting, “Tragically, many of the overdose fatalities we handle involve prescription drugs. You can help prevent overdose deaths by properly disposing of any unneeded prescription medications.”

The Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a no-cost opportunity for residents to dispose of medications that may be susceptible to abuse and theft. Many opioid addictions originate from prescription pills found in home medicine cabinets. The event will accept a variety of items, including prescription medications, controlled substances, over-the-counter medications, and vitamins.

However, certain items will not be accepted at the drop-off site. These include illicit drugs, sharp objects such as needles, liquids not secured in leak-proof containers, biohazardous materials, glass objects, and aerosols. Residents are advised to consult their waste disposal companies for guidance on the safe disposal of these prohibited items.

Since the inception of the DEA’s Take Back initiative in 2010, more than 18.5 million pounds of unneeded prescription medications have been collected nationwide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 112,000 people in the United States died from drug overdoses last year, with young people being among the hardest hit by this crisis.

