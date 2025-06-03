Get The Latest News!

MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a series of recent burglaries involving suspects impersonating Ameren employees.

According to the sheriff’s office, a female suspect approaches homeowners, identifying herself as an Ameren employee who needs to inspect the backyard for limbs requiring trimming. While the homeowner is distracted, a male accomplice enters the residence and steals jewelry and other valuables.

Officials advise residents to remain vigilant and not to allow unknown individuals onto their property or into their homes.

Genuine Ameren employees will be in uniform, carry proper identification, and operate clearly marked utility vehicles.

Residents who encounter similar situations are urged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (618) 692-4433 or use the anonymous tip line at (618) 296-3000. Local police departments are also available for reporting such incidents.

