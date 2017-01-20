EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County will hold its ninth annual Project Homeless Connect on Tuesday.

The annual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The River of Life Family Church, 3401 Fosterburg Road, Alton. The program counts the number of homeless persons — men, women and children — throughout the county and provides free services.

Each year the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires local agencies to conduct a survey to determine the number of homeless. The results are tallied and used in part to determine grant funding for Madison County Community Development.

Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness, which is compromised of more than 40 agencies and individuals, will provide a long-range of services to the homeless and persons experiencing a housing crisis.

Volunteers and service providers will be present to assist in the distribution of food, beverages and clothing. Representatives will also provide a wide-range of services that include substance abuse and mental health counseling, legal services, employment assistance and other social services. Those attending will also have the opportunity to receive medical exams, HIV/AIDS screening and other health services.

David Harrison, homeless services manager for MCCD, said last year there were 419 homeless counted in Madison County and 49 percent were children.

Rides to the event are free. Call the Salvation Army at (618) 465-7764 or visit one of the following pick-up sites to reserve a ride for 9 a.m. of noon.