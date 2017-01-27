EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Historical Society program about the Legacy of Madison County Coal Mining was so popular a repeat performance will be offered at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

The program will be held at the Madison County Archival Library.

Cindy Reinhardt of the Madison County Historical Society said many homes and businesses in Madison County are located above abandoned coal mines that can cause problems for property owners today.

"Bob Gibson, an authority on issues of land use in areas previously undermined for coal, will discuss the kind of problems caused by abandoned coal mines, who needs to be concerned, and if problems arise, what to do about it," Reinhardt said. "The public is invited to attend but seating is limited."

When this program was offered on Jan. 22, interest in the program was so great that the facility was filled to capacity and nearly 40 people were turned away. Presenter Bob Gibson graciously agreed to give an encore presentation, Reinhardt said.

The advice is to get to the Madison County Archival Library early on Sunday, Feb. 19, for the program.

The Madison County Archival Library is located at 801 N. Main Street in Edwardsville. Regular hours are Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. For additional information, call (618) 656-7569.

