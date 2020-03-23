Madison County Historical Society Cancels April 19 Speaker Series Program
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Historical Society has cancelled the April 19 Speaker Series program that was previously announced. The speaker for the program, Peter Stehman, has agreed to postpone his program on the 1918 lynching of Robert Praeger.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The public is encouraged to visit the historical society's facebook page and website for further updates regarding cancellations or to read more about Madison County history.