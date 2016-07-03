EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Historical Museum at 715 N Main St., Edwardsville, closed for renovations beginning July 1. The Archival Library, located in the building next door at 801 N. Main St., will remain open for regular hours.

Last year the Madison County Historical Society hired Bailey Edward, an Illinois architectural firm specializing in historic structures, to study the structural integrity of the 1836 Weir House.

The building has been home to the county museum since 1964, and although there has been regular maintenance, repairs were not always done using methods compatible with early nineteenth-century construction materials. As a result there is a lack of consistent and reliable climate control and both exterior and interior surfaces have been damaged over the years.

Bailey Edward was asked to conduct a thorough review and provide recommendations for the restoration of the building, options for climate control and HVAC systems and suggestions for lighting and improved exhibits.

The resulting plan was divided into five phases totaling $4.1 million. The Society determined that the first two phases of the proposal are essential to the preservation of the building. The cost for these two phases of construction is estimated at $1,357,392. The Society has 41 percent of the funds necessary to complete Phase I and II, which will include:

A new roof including compatible substructure, flashing and soffit repair

Rebuilding of five chimneys

Restoration of six dormers

Excavation of the footings and tuck pointing of the entire building

Paint removal on the exterior brick (paint on soft brick traps moisture)

Restoration of the doors and windows

Central climate control

Restoration of two rooms into a modern exhibit space

Phase I of the restoration, which encompasses the first three items listed above, will begin this summer to insure that no additional water damage from rain or snow will impact artifacts or the building’s structural integrity. It is estimated that the museum will remain closed through December to complete Phase I restoration.

In the coming year, the Society will focus on establishing a fund-raising plan to raise the additional $800,000 needed immediately to preserve this historic structure through private and public foundations, governmental agencies and through individual gifts. The goals of this project are two-fold, to put in place a long-term preservation plan for the 179-year-old Weir House and to create exhibit space that will tell the story of Madison County’s history in new and innovative ways.

Regular hours for the Madison County Archival Library are Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.– 4 p.m. and Sunday, 1– 4 p.m. For information call the Madison County Archival Library at 618-656-7569.

