MADISON COUNTY - The latest Madison County COVID-19 numbers show 864 new cases in information released on Wednesday, January 12, 2021. As of Jan. 12, there are 125 COVID-19 patients in Madison County hospitals and 13 on ventilators, the Madison County Health Department daily report says.

The COVID-19 transmission and positivity rate remains "high" with a 23.09 percent test positivity rate and 900 new cases per day for a seven-day rolling average. The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

The new cases in Madison County on Wednesday by age are as follows:

Birth-4: 31

5-11: 64

12-19: 142

20s: 107

30s: 135

40s: 116

50s: 111

60s: 90

70s: 38

80s: 23

90s: 7

100s: 0

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County reported on Wednesday.

Greene County has a 26.8 percent COVID-19 positivity rate, the highest in the region, in recent Illinois Department of Public Health statistics. Jersey County reports a 20.27 positivity rate in the latest Illinois Department of Public Health statistics. Macoupin County has a 21.03 percent COVID-19 positivity rate and Calhoun has a 19.7 positivity rate. St. Clair County has an exceptionally high 31.44 percent positivity rate in the latest state statistics.

