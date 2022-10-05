MADISON COUNTY GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY MEET SUMMARIES, OCTOBER 4, 2022



COLLINSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

SMALL SCHOOLS

Elena Rybak of Father McGivney Catholic was the winner, with Civic Memorial's Hannah Meiser coming in third, as the Griffins took three of the top four to win the team title over Roxana

TEAM STANDINGS

Father McGivney Catholic --- 32

Roxana --- 59

Civic Memorial --- 60

Marquette Catholic --- 61

Maryville Christian --- no score

Metro-East Lutheran --- no score

TOP TEN

Elena Rybak, McGivney --- 18:19.4

Kaitlyn Hatley, McGivney --- 18:59.9

Hannah Meiser, Civic Memorial --- 19:53.8

Jane Cummings, McGivney --- 21:00.3

Riley Doyle, Roxana --- 21:29.2

Gabrielle Woodruff, Roxana --- 21:29.3

Alyssa Mann, Civic Memorial --- 22:01.8

Izzy McLeod, Metro-East --- 22:48.2

Katie Johnson, Marquette --- 23:00.0

Alyssa Terhaar, McGivney --- 23:12.0

OTHER TEAM TIMES

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC

Sofia Luna --- 25:49.

ROXANA

Zoey Losch --- 24:22.5

Ridley Allen --- 27:48.6

Taylor Partridge --- 27:49.5

Kaitlyn Garland --- 33:31.8

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

Paige Rister --- 24:01.3

Kailey Vickrey --- 24:19.9

Claire Antrainer --- 24:33.1

Cassidy Eccles --- 27:48.7

Isabel Downey --- 30:57.1

CIVIC MEMORIAL

Shelby Quick --- 24:25.3

Taylor Brooks --- 25:33.6

Isabel Mimms --- 35:25.0

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN

Isabel Jacob --- 24:06.2

Mia Donald --- 24:41.2

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN

Mireia Barcelo-Machado --- 24:41.2

Alison Waller --- 25:30.2

LARGE SCHOOL RESULTS

Edwardsville, led by Emily Nuttall's individual championship, swept the top five spots in recording a perfect score to win the team title.

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Edwardsville --- 15

Triad --- 45

Highland ---- 97

Granite City ---98

Collinsville --- 133

Alton --- no score

TOP TEN

Emily Nuttall, Edwardsville --- 19:04.6

Madison Popelar, Edwardsville --- 19:12.8

Emma Patrick, Edwardsville --- 19:54.4

Maya Lueking, Edwardsville --- 19:58.6

Olivia Coll, Edwardsville --- 20:13.1

Blaire Cunningham, Triad --- 20:20.6

Kennedy Bowman, Triad --- 20:33.2

Bella Horsfall, Edwardsville --- 20:34.9

Emilee Franklin, Granite City --- 21:09.2

Kailey Peterson, Triad --- 21:21.9

OTHER TEAM TIMES

EDWARDSVILLE

Libby Straham --- 22:00.0

TRIAD

Morgan Mason --- 21:52.5

Chloe Gough --- 21:56.1

Mikayla Niehaus --- 21:58.2

Amanda Bagwell --- 22:41.1

HIGHLAND

Payton Frey --- 22:07.8

Maddie Dortch --- 22:43.0

Elley Seger --- 23:28.3

Lola Schlarmann --- 23:39.3

Ava McPherson --- 23:48.7

Vivian Marron --- 24:03.2

GRANITE CITY

Lauryn Fenoglo --- 22:26.3

Lydia Harris --- 22:57.3

Madison Tanksley --- 24:59.4

Olivia Davis --- 26:01.1

Reina Campos-Martinez --- 30:26.4

Mercedez Daniels --- 30:42.5

COLLINSVILLE

Catalina Jiminez-Magana --- 23:41.8

Georgia Cox --- 25:20.7

Jenna Parish --- 25:50.6

Brooklynn Harness --- 25:55.2

Morgan Laing --- 27:12.4

Danielle Cary --- 28:09.3

ALTON

Sophia Helfrich --- 21:50.9

Alayna Rabozzi --- 22:43.9

Monica Klockemper --- 22:55.7

Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.

