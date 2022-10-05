Madison County Girls Cross Country Results Summary
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
MADISON COUNTY GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY MEET SUMMARIES, OCTOBER 4, 2022
COLLINSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
SMALL SCHOOLS
Elena Rybak of Father McGivney Catholic was the winner, with Civic Memorial's Hannah Meiser coming in third, as the Griffins took three of the top four to win the team title over Roxana
TEAM STANDINGS
Father McGivney Catholic --- 32
Roxana --- 59
Civic Memorial --- 60
Marquette Catholic --- 61
Maryville Christian --- no score
Metro-East Lutheran --- no score
TOP TEN
Elena Rybak, McGivney --- 18:19.4
Kaitlyn Hatley, McGivney --- 18:59.9
Hannah Meiser, Civic Memorial --- 19:53.8
Jane Cummings, McGivney --- 21:00.3
Riley Doyle, Roxana --- 21:29.2
Gabrielle Woodruff, Roxana --- 21:29.3
Alyssa Mann, Civic Memorial --- 22:01.8
Izzy McLeod, Metro-East --- 22:48.2
Katie Johnson, Marquette --- 23:00.0
Alyssa Terhaar, McGivney --- 23:12.0
OTHER TEAM TIMES
FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC
Sofia Luna --- 25:49.
ROXANA
Zoey Losch --- 24:22.5
Ridley Allen --- 27:48.6
Taylor Partridge --- 27:49.5
Kaitlyn Garland --- 33:31.8
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC
Paige Rister --- 24:01.3
Kailey Vickrey --- 24:19.9
Claire Antrainer --- 24:33.1
Cassidy Eccles --- 27:48.7
Isabel Downey --- 30:57.1
CIVIC MEMORIAL
Shelby Quick --- 24:25.3
Taylor Brooks --- 25:33.6
Isabel Mimms --- 35:25.0
MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN
Isabel Jacob --- 24:06.2
Mia Donald --- 24:41.2
METRO-EAST LUTHERAN
Mireia Barcelo-Machado --- 24:41.2
Alison Waller --- 25:30.2
LARGE SCHOOL RESULTS
Edwardsville, led by Emily Nuttall's individual championship, swept the top five spots in recording a perfect score to win the team title.
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
Edwardsville --- 15
Triad --- 45
Highland ---- 97
Granite City ---98
Collinsville --- 133
Alton --- no score
TOP TEN
Emily Nuttall, Edwardsville --- 19:04.6
Madison Popelar, Edwardsville --- 19:12.8
Emma Patrick, Edwardsville --- 19:54.4
Maya Lueking, Edwardsville --- 19:58.6
Olivia Coll, Edwardsville --- 20:13.1
Blaire Cunningham, Triad --- 20:20.6
Kennedy Bowman, Triad --- 20:33.2
Bella Horsfall, Edwardsville --- 20:34.9
Emilee Franklin, Granite City --- 21:09.2
Kailey Peterson, Triad --- 21:21.9
OTHER TEAM TIMES
EDWARDSVILLE
Libby Straham --- 22:00.0
TRIAD
Morgan Mason --- 21:52.5
Chloe Gough --- 21:56.1
Mikayla Niehaus --- 21:58.2
Amanda Bagwell --- 22:41.1
HIGHLAND
Payton Frey --- 22:07.8
Maddie Dortch --- 22:43.0
Elley Seger --- 23:28.3
Lola Schlarmann --- 23:39.3
Ava McPherson --- 23:48.7
Vivian Marron --- 24:03.2
GRANITE CITY
Lauryn Fenoglo --- 22:26.3
Lydia Harris --- 22:57.3
Madison Tanksley --- 24:59.4
Olivia Davis --- 26:01.1
Reina Campos-Martinez --- 30:26.4
Mercedez Daniels --- 30:42.5
COLLINSVILLE
Catalina Jiminez-Magana --- 23:41.8
Georgia Cox --- 25:20.7
Jenna Parish --- 25:50.6
Brooklynn Harness --- 25:55.2
Morgan Laing --- 27:12.4
Danielle Cary --- 28:09.3
ALTON
Sophia Helfrich --- 21:50.9
Alayna Rabozzi --- 22:43.9
Monica Klockemper --- 22:55.7
Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.
More like this: