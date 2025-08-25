Our Daily Show Interview! Learning About Madison County Employment & Training

MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Employment and Training Department can help both employers and individuals connect.

With an office located at 101 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River, the department offers career training services, job seeker services, business services, youth services and more. The department serves Madison, Bond, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

“We’re a federally-funded Department of Labor grant, so basically what that means is we have funding opportunities out there for both individuals and the businesses,” said Kayla with the Madison County Employment and Training Department. “We’re pretty passionate about what we do, because you’re helping people and that’s so important.”

There are certain eligibility requirements that employers and individuals must meet to qualify for some of the department’s programs. But Kayla and her colleague Brooke noted that they are happy to help people understand what these requirements are and what they qualify for.

Under the Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act (WIOA), the department can reimburse employers up to 50% of a new hire’s wages if they are eligible.

“That’s a pretty good program we have going for the incentive for the employer to hire someone new while also getting that reimbursement back,” Brooke said.

They also offer youth services for young people who are looking for jobs. The department works with an employer to secure a job site for the employee, and then the department pays that employee’s wages.

“Basically, the employer provides the job site and we are the funding source,” Kayla explained. “They are a part-time Madison County employee. We’re paying the wages and the things that come with that, and the employer is basically allowing them to come in, being that real-world job experience. And they get paid for it at the same time.”

The Madison County Employment and Training Department also posts jobs on their Facebook page and in their resource room at their Wood River office. You can utilize the resource room’s computers to build your resume or write cover letters, and there are career specialists there who can talk you through different programs or opportunities.

Through WIOA, the department can also pay for up to two years of college, or $20,000 in tuition and $13,000 in books and fees, for eligible participants. Kayla, Brooke and the other people on their team can work with you to decide if you’re eligible or if this program is right for you.

For more information about the Madison County Employment and Training Department, check out their official webpage or Facebook page. You can also call them at 618-296-4325 or stop by their office in Wood River to learn more.

