WOOD RIVER — Madison County receives a $7,500 boost to help upgrade technology in the Employment and Training Department.

Ameren Illinois awarded Employment and Training a $7,500 AmerenCares grant to help purchase a high-tech interactive whiteboard, a Meeting Owl camera for use with hybrid meetings being conducted post-pandemic, and marketing materials that can be shared at community events, job fairs, etc.

Ameren awards grants to non-profits for arts and culture, civic and community, environment, health and human services and youth and education.

“We are honored Ameren chose the Employment and Training department to receive these funds,” Employment and Training Director Tony Fuhrmann said. “These funds provided to employment and training will enable us to provide information on our services available to the public and businesses in new and innovative ways.”

The department provides computer access and online resources for job seekers in Madison, Bond, Jersey, and Calhoun Counties. Many job-seeking activities have moved onto virtual platforms.

The Employment and Training Offices are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Additional information can be found at www.co.madison.il.us/mcetd.

