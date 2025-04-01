MADISON COUNTY — Voters across Madison County made significant decisions in local elections on Tuesday, shaping the leadership in several municipalities and school boards.

In Godfrey, Mayor Mike McCormick secured re-election, garnering 2,219 votes against challengers Craig Lombardi, who received 1,104 votes, and Beth Johnes, who received 420 votes. McCormick will serve another four-year term.

The Godfrey clerk race saw Jacquelyn Clayton defeat Susan Robbins, receiving 1,790 votes to Robbins' 1,555.

In the trustee race, Sarah Woodman emerged as the top vote-getter with 2,324 votes, followed by Richard Lauschke with 1,770 votes, and Gerard Fischer with 1,710 votes. Ryan Mouser and Nathan Schrumpf trailed with 1,569 and 1,453 votes, respectively. The top three candidates were elected.

In East Alton, Mayor Darren Carlton also secured another four-year term, winning 488 votes against David Kuehnel's 371.

The East Alton trustee race concluded with Kelli Fletcher in the lead with 536 votes, followed by Denny Weber with 503 votes. Mark Brumley secured the third spot, defeating Ginger Toolen, who received 375 votes.

Alton Mayor David Goins was re-elected with 1,656 votes, defeating Ray Strebel, who garnered 1,348 votes, and Brant Walker, who received 1,200 votes. Alton also saw a change in city clerk, with Lauren Wilson defeating incumbent Cheryl Ingle, 2,093 to 1,733.

Alton’s ward elections featured a mix of incumbents and newcomers. Chris Bohn won Ward 1 unopposed, while Martha Pfister defeated incumbent Carolyn MacAfee in Ward 2.

Michael Velloff triumphed over Robert Harris in Ward 3, and Rosetta Brown retained her position in Ward 4 against Rodney Smith. Incumbent John Meehan and Stephanie Elliott won in Wards 5 and 6, respectively, while Patty Ford was unopposed in Ward 7.

In Granite City, Mayor Michael Parkinson was re-elected, defeating write-in candidate Kim Benda. Meanwhile, Maryville will welcome a new mayor, Wayne White, who won against Michael Macek.

Roxana's mayoral race showed Marty Reynolds leading with 182 votes over Ralph Wideman, who had 100 votes, with 85.71% of the votes reported. In the trustee race, William Cunningham, Dennis Smith, and Scott Ward were leading as well.

In South Roxana, T.J. Callahan was ahead of write-in candidate Anna Wofford, 43 to 31, with 50% reporting.

Wood River and Bethalto had all unopposed races.

In Wood River Township, Robert Pollard defeated Jeremy Plank as the Supervisor. Teresa King, Chris Herzog, Kaleigh Bassett Rider, and Ryan Holland were elected as trustees.

In the Bethalto school board race, Michael Kirby, Sharon Rothe, Samantha Pritchett, and Dallas Zimmerman were elected.

The Alton School Board will see Barry Macias, Christina Milien, Jason Harrison, and Tiana Gipson serving four-year terms.

In East Alton District 13, Blake Compton, Jennifer Chandler, Jacqulyn McCann, and Margaret Foiles won, while Logan Sims secured a two-year term.

In Edwardsville, Scott Ahart, Alma Carver, and Sara Bauer were leading with 93% reporting.

Results: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/IL/Madison/123379/web.345435/#/summary

