EDWARDSVILLE - The Republican and Democratic party nominations for the Madison County Board were decided on Tuesday in the primary elections as voters from both parties turned out to nominate their candidates who will run in the General Election on Nov. 8.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Here are the results for Madison County Board and other county-wide offices, along with three ballot questions involving Venice, Highland, and Fosterburg:

COUNTY BOARD

REPUBLICAN PARTY

DISTRICT 1

Fred N. Michael --- 1,141 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 2

Stacey Pace --- 848 (eight of eight precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 3

William S. Meyer --- 1,242 (nine of nine precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 4

Bobby Ross --- 1,266 (eight of eight precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 5

Mick Madison --- 1,027 (10 of 10 precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 6

Valerie Doucleff --- 951 (eight of eight precincts)

DISTRICT 7

Michael Turner --- 761

Ray Wesley --- 365 (eight of eight precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 8

Michael J. Velloff --- 327 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 9

Bruce C. Egelhoff --- 426 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 11

Dalton Gray --- 903 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 14

Mike Babcock --- 923 (eight of eight precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 15

Terry D. Eaker --- 621 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 16

Robert T. Meyer --- 320

Kristene Rosser Schmitt --- 279 (eight of eight precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 17

Shaun A. Arnold --- 291 (five of five precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 18

Eric Crony --- 551 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 19

Donald Sawicki --- 606 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 20

Denise Wiehardt --- 461

Elaine Beckland --- 399 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 21

John J. Janek --- 534

John "Eric" Foster --- 474 (eight of eight precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 22

Ryan Kneedler --- 519

Mark D. Mauer --- 311 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 23

Paul Nicolussi --- 683 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 24

Charles "Skip" Schmidt --- 452

James (Jamie) Goggin --- 441 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

Article continues after sponsor message

DISTRICT 25

Chris Guy --- 968 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 26

Jason Palmero --- 371

Douglas A. Matthews --- 300 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT JUDGE

Mike McHaney --- 10,856

Barry L. Vaughn --- 8,582 (190 of 190 precincts reporting)

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIRST SUBCIRCUIT JUDGE

Christopher P. Threlkeld --- 4,581 (70 of 70 precincts reporting)

Tim Berkley --- 4,558 (70 of 70 precincts reporting)

Amy E. Sholar --- 4,856 (70 of 70 precincts reporting)

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

COUNTY BOARD

DISTRICT 2

Charles (CJ) Metheny --- 263 (eight of eight precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 8

Michael Holliday, Sr. --- 432

Abe L. Barham --- 199 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 9

Bill R. Stoutenborough --- 402 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 10

Shawndell K. Williams --- 515

Gussie Glasper --- 425 (eight of eight precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 12

Robert A. Pollard --- 279 (six of six precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 13

Matthew King --- 382 (six of six precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 16

Chris Hankins --- 354 (eight of eight precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 17

Victor A. Valentine, Jr. --- 354 (five of five precincts)

DISTRICT 18

Alison LaMothe --- 800 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 19

Nick Petrillo --- 469 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

DISTRICT 20

Collin VanMeter --- 552 (seven of seven precincts reporting)

FIFTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT JUDGE

Brian Roberts --- 10,503 (191 of 191 precincts reporting)

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIRST SUBCIRCUIT JUDGE

Ryan Jumper --- 3,846 (70 of 70 precincts reporting)

LOCAL BALLOT QUESTIONS

VENICE TOWNSHIP

YOUTH ACTIVITIES TAX

YES --- 379

NO --- 367 (four of four precincts reporting)

HIGHLAND COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT 5

BOND ISSUE

YES --- 1,637

NO --- 1,482 (19 of 19 precincts reporting)

FOSTERBURG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT QUESTION

YES --- 458

NO --- 255 (eight of eight precincts reporting)

More like this:

St. Clair County April 1, 2025 Election Results Released
5 days ago
2024 Election: Madison County Results
Nov 5, 2024
Mike Parkinson Overwhelmingly Re-Elected As Mayor Granite City, Five Seats On Board Of Aldermen, City Clerk’s Race Also Decided
5 days ago
Agricultural Hub: St. Louis Ports Handle 50% of U.S. Crop Movement
Mar 4, 2025
Durbin, Senate Judiciary Democrats File Misconduct Complaint Against Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove With New York State Bar
Mar 5, 2025

 