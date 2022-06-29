Madison County Election Results Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Republican and Democratic party nominations for the Madison County Board were decided on Tuesday in the primary elections as voters from both parties turned out to nominate their candidates who will run in the General Election on Nov. 8. Here are the results for Madison County Board and other county-wide offices, along with three ballot questions involving Venice, Highland, and Fosterburg: COUNTY BOARD REPUBLICAN PARTY DISTRICT 1 Fred N. Michael --- 1,141 (seven of seven precincts reporting) DISTRICT 2 Stacey Pace --- 848 (eight of eight precincts reporting) DISTRICT 3 William S. Meyer --- 1,242 (nine of nine precincts reporting) DISTRICT 4 Bobby Ross --- 1,266 (eight of eight precincts reporting) DISTRICT 5 Mick Madison --- 1,027 (10 of 10 precincts reporting) DISTRICT 6 Valerie Doucleff --- 951 (eight of eight precincts) DISTRICT 7 Michael Turner --- 761 Ray Wesley --- 365 (eight of eight precincts reporting) DISTRICT 8 Michael J. Velloff --- 327 (seven of seven precincts reporting) DISTRICT 9 Bruce C. Egelhoff --- 426 (seven of seven precincts reporting) DISTRICT 11 Dalton Gray --- 903 (seven of seven precincts reporting) DISTRICT 14 Mike Babcock --- 923 (eight of eight precincts reporting) DISTRICT 15 Terry D. Eaker --- 621 (seven of seven precincts reporting) DISTRICT 16 Robert T. Meyer --- 320 Kristene Rosser Schmitt --- 279 (eight of eight precincts reporting) DISTRICT 17 Shaun A. Arnold --- 291 (five of five precincts reporting) DISTRICT 18 Eric Crony --- 551 (seven of seven precincts reporting) DISTRICT 19 Donald Sawicki --- 606 (seven of seven precincts reporting) DISTRICT 20 Denise Wiehardt --- 461 Elaine Beckland --- 399 (seven of seven precincts reporting) DISTRICT 21 John J. Janek --- 534 John "Eric" Foster --- 474 (eight of eight precincts reporting) DISTRICT 22 Ryan Kneedler --- 519 Mark D. Mauer --- 311 (seven of seven precincts reporting) DISTRICT 23 Paul Nicolussi --- 683 (seven of seven precincts reporting) DISTRICT 24 Charles "Skip" Schmidt --- 452 James (Jamie) Goggin --- 441 (seven of seven precincts reporting) Article continues after sponsor message DISTRICT 25 Chris Guy --- 968 (seven of seven precincts reporting) DISTRICT 26 Jason Palmero --- 371 Douglas A. Matthews --- 300 (seven of seven precincts reporting) FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT JUDGE Mike McHaney --- 10,856 Barry L. Vaughn --- 8,582 (190 of 190 precincts reporting) THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIRST SUBCIRCUIT JUDGE Christopher P. Threlkeld --- 4,581 (70 of 70 precincts reporting) Tim Berkley --- 4,558 (70 of 70 precincts reporting) Amy E. Sholar --- 4,856 (70 of 70 precincts reporting) DEMOCRATIC PARTY COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 2 Charles (CJ) Metheny --- 263 (eight of eight precincts reporting) DISTRICT 8 Michael Holliday, Sr. --- 432 Abe L. Barham --- 199 (seven of seven precincts reporting) DISTRICT 9 Bill R. Stoutenborough --- 402 (seven of seven precincts reporting) DISTRICT 10 Shawndell K. Williams --- 515 Gussie Glasper --- 425 (eight of eight precincts reporting) DISTRICT 12 Robert A. Pollard --- 279 (six of six precincts reporting) DISTRICT 13 Matthew King --- 382 (six of six precincts reporting) DISTRICT 16 Chris Hankins --- 354 (eight of eight precincts reporting) DISTRICT 17 Victor A. Valentine, Jr. --- 354 (five of five precincts) DISTRICT 18 Alison LaMothe --- 800 (seven of seven precincts reporting) DISTRICT 19 Nick Petrillo --- 469 (seven of seven precincts reporting) DISTRICT 20 Collin VanMeter --- 552 (seven of seven precincts reporting) FIFTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT JUDGE Brian Roberts --- 10,503 (191 of 191 precincts reporting) THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIRST SUBCIRCUIT JUDGE Ryan Jumper --- 3,846 (70 of 70 precincts reporting) LOCAL BALLOT QUESTIONS VENICE TOWNSHIP YOUTH ACTIVITIES TAX YES --- 379 NO --- 367 (four of four precincts reporting) HIGHLAND COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT 5 BOND ISSUE YES --- 1,637 NO --- 1,482 (19 of 19 precincts reporting) FOSTERBURG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT QUESTION YES --- 458 NO --- 255 (eight of eight precincts reporting) More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending