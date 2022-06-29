Madison County Election Results
EDWARDSVILLE - The Republican and Democratic party nominations for the Madison County Board were decided on Tuesday in the primary elections as voters from both parties turned out to nominate their candidates who will run in the General Election on Nov. 8.
Here are the results for Madison County Board and other county-wide offices, along with three ballot questions involving Venice, Highland, and Fosterburg:
COUNTY BOARD
REPUBLICAN PARTY
DISTRICT 1
Fred N. Michael --- 1,141 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 2
Stacey Pace --- 848 (eight of eight precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 3
William S. Meyer --- 1,242 (nine of nine precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 4
Bobby Ross --- 1,266 (eight of eight precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 5
Mick Madison --- 1,027 (10 of 10 precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 6
Valerie Doucleff --- 951 (eight of eight precincts)
DISTRICT 7
Michael Turner --- 761
Ray Wesley --- 365 (eight of eight precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 8
Michael J. Velloff --- 327 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 9
Bruce C. Egelhoff --- 426 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 11
Dalton Gray --- 903 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 14
Mike Babcock --- 923 (eight of eight precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 15
Terry D. Eaker --- 621 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 16
Robert T. Meyer --- 320
Kristene Rosser Schmitt --- 279 (eight of eight precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 17
Shaun A. Arnold --- 291 (five of five precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 18
Eric Crony --- 551 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 19
Donald Sawicki --- 606 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 20
Denise Wiehardt --- 461
Elaine Beckland --- 399 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 21
John J. Janek --- 534
John "Eric" Foster --- 474 (eight of eight precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 22
Ryan Kneedler --- 519
Mark D. Mauer --- 311 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 23
Paul Nicolussi --- 683 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 24
Charles "Skip" Schmidt --- 452
James (Jamie) Goggin --- 441 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 25
Chris Guy --- 968 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 26
Jason Palmero --- 371
Douglas A. Matthews --- 300 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT JUDGE
Mike McHaney --- 10,856
Barry L. Vaughn --- 8,582 (190 of 190 precincts reporting)
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIRST SUBCIRCUIT JUDGE
Christopher P. Threlkeld --- 4,581 (70 of 70 precincts reporting)
Tim Berkley --- 4,558 (70 of 70 precincts reporting)
Amy E. Sholar --- 4,856 (70 of 70 precincts reporting)
DEMOCRATIC PARTY
COUNTY BOARD
DISTRICT 2
Charles (CJ) Metheny --- 263 (eight of eight precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 8
Michael Holliday, Sr. --- 432
Abe L. Barham --- 199 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 9
Bill R. Stoutenborough --- 402 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 10
Shawndell K. Williams --- 515
Gussie Glasper --- 425 (eight of eight precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 12
Robert A. Pollard --- 279 (six of six precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 13
Matthew King --- 382 (six of six precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 16
Chris Hankins --- 354 (eight of eight precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 17
Victor A. Valentine, Jr. --- 354 (five of five precincts)
DISTRICT 18
Alison LaMothe --- 800 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 19
Nick Petrillo --- 469 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
DISTRICT 20
Collin VanMeter --- 552 (seven of seven precincts reporting)
FIFTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT JUDGE
Brian Roberts --- 10,503 (191 of 191 precincts reporting)
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIRST SUBCIRCUIT JUDGE
Ryan Jumper --- 3,846 (70 of 70 precincts reporting)
LOCAL BALLOT QUESTIONS
VENICE TOWNSHIP
YOUTH ACTIVITIES TAX
YES --- 379
NO --- 367 (four of four precincts reporting)
HIGHLAND COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT 5
BOND ISSUE
YES --- 1,637
NO --- 1,482 (19 of 19 precincts reporting)
FOSTERBURG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT QUESTION
YES --- 458
NO --- 255 (eight of eight precincts reporting)
