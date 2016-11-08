Madison County Election Results Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MADISON COUNTY - As of 7 p.m. on this General Election Day, the polls are officially closed and the results will begin rolling in by the minute. Stay updated with up-to-the-minute results on RiverBender.com by viewing the article below. Congressional District For Representatives in Congress 12th Congressional District Votes Paula Bradshaw (Green) 4,402 Charles “C.J.” Baricevic (Democratic) 21,028 Michael Bost (Republican) 20,816 For Representative in Congress 13th Congressional District Votes Mark D. Wicklund (Democratic) 20,603 Rodney Davis (Republican) 30,189 For Representative in Congress 15th Congressional District Percent John M. Shimkus (Republican) 100% Legislative District For State Senator 50th Legislative District Percent William “Sam” McCann (Republican) 100% For State Senator 56th Legislative District Percent William “Bill” Haine (Democratic) 100% Representative District For Representative in the General Assembly 95th Representative District Votes Mike Mathis (Democratic) 1,650 Avery Bourne (Republican) 2,787 For Representative in the General Assembly 100th Representative District Percent Christopher “C.D.” Davidsmeyer (Republican) 100% For Representative in the General Assembly 108th Representative District Percent Charles Meier (Republican) 100% For Representative in the General Assembly 111th Representative District Votes Daniel V. Beiser (Democratic) 24,238 Mike Babcock (Republican) 21,704 For Representative in the General Assembly 112th Representative District Votes Katie Stewart (Democratic) 22,995 Dwight Kay (Republican) 21,297 For Representative in the General Assembly 113th Representative District Votes Jay Hoffman (Democratic) 3,268 Katherine L. Ruocco (Republican) 1,109 County For Circuit Clerk Percent Mark Von Nida (Democratic) 100% For Recorder Percent Amy Meyer (Democratic) 100% For State’s Attorney Percent Tom Gibbons (Democratic) 65,798 Ronald N. Williams (Republican) 57,013 For Auditor Percent Rick Faccin 100% For Coroner Percent Steve Nonn (Democratic) 100% County Board For Madison County Board Chairman Votes Alan J. Dunstan (Democratic) 61,993 Kurt Prenzler (Republican) 62,499 For County Board Member County Board District 1 Percent Judy Kuhn (Republican) 100% For County Board Member County Board District 2 Votes Donald A. Moore (Republican) 2,495 Tyler Oberkfell (Independent) 2,334 For County Board Member County Board District 3 Votes Philip W. Chapman (Republican) 2,914 Chris Durbin (Independent) 2,348 For County Board Member County Board District 4 Votes Kelly Tracy (Democratic) 2,442 David W. Michael (Republican) 2,594 For County Board Member County Board District 6 Votes Brad Beck (Democratic) 1,788 Raymond E. Wesley (Republican) 2,625 For County Board Member County Board District 7 Percent Michael J. Walters (Republican) 100% For County Board Member County Board District 8 Percent Michael Holliday, Sr. (Democratic) 100% For County Board Member County Board District 11 Percent Brad Maxwell (Republican) 100% For County Board Member County Board District 13 Percent Greg M. McCalley (Democratic) 100% For County Member County Board District 15 Percent William "Bill" Robertson (Democratic) 1,558 Chris Slusser (Republican) 2,125 For County Board Member County Board District 17 Percent Ann Gorman (Democratic) 2,736 Bob Hulme (Republican) 1,587 For County Board Member County Board District 18 Percent Jack Minner (Democratic) 2,608 Fred Schulte (Republican) 2,154 For County Board Member County Board District 19 Percent Michael Charles Parkinson (Democratic) 2,352 Kathleen "Kathy" Goclan (Republican) 1,950 For County Board Member County Board District 20 Percent Kristen Novacich (Democratic) 100% For County Board Member County Board District 22 Percent Nick Petrillo (Democratic) 100% For County Board Member County Board District 25 Percent Lisa Ciampoli (Republican) 100% For County Board Member County Board District 26 Votes Ross Breckenridge (Democratic) 2,145 Erica Conway Harriss (Republican) 2,564 For County Board Member County Board District 27 Votes Joe Semanisin (Democratic) 2,077 Clint M. Jones (Republican) 2,573 For County Board Member County Board District 28 Votes Elizabeth "Liz" Dalton 2,212 Harold Lee Wathan, Jr 1,566 For County Board Member County Board District 29 Votes Larry Trucano (Democratic) 3,159 Judicial For Judge of the Appellate Court Fifth Judicial District Votes Brad K. Bleyer (Democratic) 55,371 John B. Barberis, Jr. (Republican) 65,983 For Judge of the Appellate Court Fifth Judicial District (Democratic) Votes Jo Beth Weber (Democratic) 59,051 James R. “Randy” Moore (Republican) 61,645 Judicial Retention Ballot for Judical Candidates Seeking Retention in Office Yes No Shall A. Andreas “Andy” Matoesian be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court, Third Judicial Circuit? 77,704 34,962 Shall William A. Mudge be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court, Third Judicial Circuit? 81,698 33,004 Sanitary District Holiday Shores Sanitary District for Sanitary District Trustee (Vote for not more than two) Votes Dennis D. Vansandt 994 Jeff Sedlacek 1162 Propositions Madison County Yes No Shall the maximum tax rate for general county purposes of Madison County, Illinois, be established at a 0.20 percent of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein instead of the 0.25 percent, the maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to be extended? 96,300 25,469 Advisory Referendum Yes No Shall a taxing body be required to mail taxpayers a truth in taxation public hearing notice at least thirty days prior to adopting a property tax increase? 111,134 10,961 Advisory Referendum Yes No Shall the State of Illinois meet its Constitutional responsibility to provide primary funding for the public school system, combined with a permanent reduction in property taxes for Madison County taxpayers? 113,025 9,079 Aviston Elementary School District Yes No Shall the maximum annual tax rate for educational purposes of Aviston Elementary School District No. 21, Clinton and Madison Counties, Illinois, be increased and established at 1.37 percent upon all the taxable property of said School District at the value, as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue, instead of 0.92 percent, the present maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to be extended for said purpose? 2 6 Cottage Hills Fire Protection District Yes No Shall the maximum allowable tax rate for the Cottage Hills Fire Protection District be increased from .30% to .40% of the value of all taxable property within the District as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue? 405 363 City of Troy Advisory Referendum Yes No Shall each taxing body located partially or wholly within the corporate limits of the City of Troy be required to seek voter approval by referendum prior to increasing its total annual property tax levy? 4,639 353 Proposition for School District Consolidation Yes No Shall East Alton-Wood River High School District 14, East Alton School District 13, and Wood River-Hartford School District 15, Madison County, Illinois be dissolved and a new school district be established as follows: a new community unit school districted formed from all the territory included within East Alton-Wood River High School District 13, and Wood River-Hartford School District 15, Madison County, Illinois, with the authority to levy taxes for various purposes as follows: Education Fund Purposes $2.45, Operation and Building Maintenance Fund Purposes $0.60, Transportation Fund Purposes $0.20, Health Life and Safety Fund Purposes $0.05, Working Cash Fund Purposes $0.05, and Lease Fund Purposes $0.05, each upon the taxable property of the school district at the value thereof, as equalized or assembled by the Department of Revenue, and a new community unit school district be formed from all the territory included within East Alton-Wood River High School District 14, East Alton School District 13, and Wood River-Hartford School District 15, Madison County, Illinois? 2654 2663 Proposition E Edwardsville School District Yes No Shall the maximum annual tax rate for educational purposes for Edwardsville Community Unit School District No. 7, Madison County, Illinois, be increased and established at 2.70 percent upon all the taxable property of said School District at the value, as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue, instead of 2.15 percent, the present maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to be extended for said purposes? 13,388 14,468 Forest Homes – Maple Park Water District Yes No Shall the Forest Homes - Maple Park Water District be dissolved? 252 136 Fosterburg Fire Protection District Yes No Shall the Fosterburg Fire Protection District levy a special tax at a rate not to exceed .05% of the value of all taxable property within the District as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue for the purpose of providing funds to pay for the costs of emergency and rescue crews and equipment? 1,594 708 Village of Glen Carbon Yes No Shall the Village of Glen Carbon, Madison County, Illinois, be authorized to levy a Non-Home Rule Municipal Retailers' Occupation Tax and Non-Home Rule Municipal Service Occupation Tax (commonly referred to as Non-Home Rule Municipal Sales Tax) at a rate of 0.25% for expenditures on public infrastructure? 3,436 3,375 Godfrey Fire Protection District Yes No Shall the rate of the special tax levied by the Godfrey Fire Protection District for the purpose of providing funds to pay the costs of emergency and rescue crews and equipment be increased to not more than 0.10% of the value of all taxable property within the district as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue? 7201 2214