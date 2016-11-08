Madison County Election Results
MADISON COUNTY - As of 7 p.m. on this General Election Day, the polls are officially closed and the results will begin rolling in by the minute. Stay updated with up-to-the-minute results on RiverBender.com by viewing the article below.
Congressional District
|
For Representatives in Congress 12th Congressional District
|
Votes
|
Paula Bradshaw (Green)
|
4,402
|
Charles “C.J.” Baricevic (Democratic)
|
21,028
|
Michael Bost (Republican)
|
20,816
|
For Representative in Congress 13th Congressional District
|
Votes
|
Mark D. Wicklund (Democratic)
|
20,603
|
Rodney Davis (Republican)
|
30,189
|
For Representative in Congress 15th Congressional District
|
Percent
|
John M. Shimkus (Republican)
|
100%
Legislative District
|
For State Senator 50th Legislative District
|
Percent
|
William “Sam” McCann (Republican)
|
100%
|
For State Senator 56th Legislative District
|
Percent
|
William “Bill” Haine (Democratic)
|
100%
Representative District
|
For Representative in the General Assembly 95th Representative District
|
Votes
|
Mike Mathis (Democratic)
|
1,650
|
Avery Bourne (Republican)
|
2,787
|
For Representative in the General Assembly 100th Representative District
|
Percent
|
Christopher “C.D.” Davidsmeyer (Republican)
|
100%
|
For Representative in the General Assembly 108th Representative District
|
Percent
|
Charles Meier (Republican)
|
100%
|
For Representative in the General Assembly 111th Representative District
|
Votes
|
Daniel V. Beiser (Democratic)
|
24,238
|
Mike Babcock (Republican)
|
21,704
|
For Representative in the General Assembly 112th Representative District
|
Votes
|
Katie Stewart (Democratic)
|
22,995
|
Dwight Kay (Republican)
|
21,297
|
For Representative in the General Assembly 113th Representative District
|
Votes
|
Jay Hoffman (Democratic)
|
3,268
|
Katherine L. Ruocco (Republican)
|
1,109
County
|
For Circuit Clerk
|
Percent
|
Mark Von Nida (Democratic)
|
100%
|
For Recorder
|
Percent
|
Amy Meyer (Democratic)
|
100%
|
For State’s Attorney
|
Percent
|
Tom Gibbons (Democratic)
|
65,798
|
Ronald N. Williams (Republican)
|
57,013
|
For Auditor
|
Percent
|
Rick Faccin
|
100%
|
For Coroner
|
Percent
|
Steve Nonn (Democratic)
|
100%
County Board
|
For Madison County Board Chairman
|
Votes
|
Alan J. Dunstan (Democratic)
|
61,993
|
Kurt Prenzler (Republican)
|
62,499
|
For County Board Member County Board District 1
|
Percent
|
Judy Kuhn (Republican)
|
100%
|
For County Board Member County Board District 2
|
Votes
|
Donald A. Moore (Republican)
|
2,495
|
Tyler Oberkfell (Independent)
|
2,334
|
For County Board Member County Board District 3
|
Votes
|
Philip W. Chapman (Republican)
|
2,914
|
Chris Durbin (Independent)
|
2,348
|
For County Board Member County Board District 4
|
Votes
|
Kelly Tracy (Democratic)
|
2,442
|
David W. Michael (Republican)
|
2,594
|
For County Board Member County Board District 6
|
Votes
|
Brad Beck (Democratic)
|
1,788
|
Raymond E. Wesley (Republican)
|
2,625
|
For County Board Member County Board District 7
|
Percent
|
Michael J. Walters (Republican)
|
100%
|
For County Board Member County Board District 8
|
Percent
|
Michael Holliday, Sr. (Democratic)
|
100%
|
For County Board Member County Board District 11
|
Percent
|
Brad Maxwell (Republican)
|
100%
|
For County Board Member County Board District 13
|
Percent
|
Greg M. McCalley (Democratic)
|
100%
|
For County Member County Board District 15
|
Percent
|
William “Bill” Robertson (Democratic)
|
1,558
|
Chris Slusser (Republican)
|
2,125
|
For County Board Member County Board District 17
|
Percent
|
Ann Gorman (Democratic)
|
2,736
|
Bob Hulme (Republican)
|
1,587
|
For County Board Member County Board District 18
|
Percent
|
Jack Minner (Democratic)
|
2,608
|
Fred Schulte (Republican)
|
2,154
|
For County Board Member County Board District 19
|
Percent
|
Michael Charles Parkinson (Democratic)
|
2,352
|
Kathleen “Kathy” Goclan (Republican)
|
1,950
|
For County Board Member County Board District 20
|
Percent
|
Kristen Novacich (Democratic)
|
100%
|
For County Board Member County Board District 22
|
Percent
|
Nick Petrillo (Democratic)
|
100%
|
For County Board Member County Board District 25
|
Percent
|
Lisa Ciampoli (Republican)
|
100%
|
For County Board Member County Board District 26
|
Votes
|
Ross Breckenridge (Democratic)
|
2,145
|
Erica Conway Harriss (Republican)
|
2,564
|
For County Board Member County Board District 27
|
Votes
|
Joe Semanisin (Democratic)
|
2,077
|
Clint M. Jones (Republican)
|
2,573
|
For County Board Member County Board District 28
|
Votes
|
Elizabeth "Liz" Dalton
|
2,212
|
Harold Lee Wathan, Jr
|1,566
|
For County Board Member County Board District 29
|
Votes
|
Larry Trucano (Democratic)
|
3,159
Judicial
|
For Judge of the Appellate Court Fifth Judicial District
|
Votes
|
Brad K. Bleyer (Democratic)
|
55,371
|
John B. Barberis, Jr. (Republican)
|
65,983
|
For Judge of the Appellate Court Fifth Judicial District (Democratic)
|
Votes
|
Jo Beth Weber (Democratic)
|
59,051
|
James R. “Randy” Moore (Republican)
|
61,645
Judicial Retention
|
Ballot for Judical Candidates Seeking Retention in Office
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall A. Andreas “Andy” Matoesian be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court, Third Judicial Circuit?
|
77,704
|
34,962
|
Shall William A. Mudge be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court, Third Judicial Circuit?
|
81,698
|
33,004
Sanitary District
|
Holiday Shores Sanitary District for Sanitary District Trustee (Vote for not more than two)
|
Votes
|
Dennis D. Vansandt
|
994
|
Jeff Sedlacek
|
1162
Propositions
|
Madison County
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall the maximum tax rate for general county purposes of Madison County, Illinois, be established at a 0.20 percent of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein instead of the 0.25 percent, the maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to be extended?
|
96,300
|
25,469
|
Advisory Referendum
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall a taxing body be required to mail taxpayers a truth in taxation public hearing notice at least thirty days prior to adopting a property tax increase?
|
111,134
|
10,961
|
Advisory Referendum
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall the State of Illinois meet its Constitutional responsibility to provide primary funding for the public school system, combined with a permanent reduction in property taxes for Madison County taxpayers?
|
113,025
|
9,079
|
Aviston Elementary School District
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall the maximum annual tax rate for educational purposes of Aviston Elementary School District No. 21, Clinton and Madison Counties, Illinois, be increased and established at 1.37 percent upon all the taxable property of said School District at the value, as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue, instead of 0.92 percent, the present maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to be extended for said purpose?
|
2
|
6
|
Cottage Hills Fire Protection District
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall the maximum allowable tax rate for the Cottage Hills Fire Protection District be increased from .30% to .40% of the value of all taxable property within the District as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue?
|
405
|
363
|
City of Troy Advisory Referendum
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall each taxing body located partially or wholly within the corporate limits of the City of Troy be required to seek voter approval by referendum prior to increasing its total annual property tax levy?
|
4,639
|
353
|
Proposition for School District Consolidation
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall East Alton-Wood River High School District 14, East Alton School District 13, and Wood River-Hartford School District 15, Madison County, Illinois be dissolved and a new school district be established as follows: a new community unit school districted formed from all the territory included within East Alton-Wood River High School District 13, and Wood River-Hartford School District 15, Madison County, Illinois, with the authority to levy taxes for various purposes as follows: Education Fund Purposes $2.45, Operation and Building Maintenance Fund Purposes $0.60, Transportation Fund Purposes $0.20, Health Life and Safety Fund Purposes $0.05, Working Cash Fund Purposes $0.05, and Lease Fund Purposes $0.05, each upon the taxable property of the school district at the value thereof, as equalized or assembled by the Department of Revenue, and a new community unit school district be formed from all the territory included within East Alton-Wood River High School District 14, East Alton School District 13, and Wood River-Hartford School District 15, Madison County, Illinois?
|
2654
|
2663
|
Proposition E Edwardsville School District
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall the maximum annual tax rate for educational purposes for Edwardsville Community Unit School District No. 7, Madison County, Illinois, be increased and established at 2.70 percent upon all the taxable property of said School District at the value, as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue, instead of 2.15 percent, the present maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to be extended for said purposes?
|
13,388
|
14,468
|
Forest Homes – Maple Park Water District
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall the Forest Homes - Maple Park Water District be dissolved?
|252
|
136
|
Fosterburg Fire Protection District
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall the Fosterburg Fire Protection District levy a special tax at a rate not to exceed .05% of the value of all taxable property within the District as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue for the purpose of providing funds to pay for the costs of emergency and rescue crews and equipment?
|
1,594
|
708
|
Village of Glen Carbon
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall the Village of Glen Carbon, Madison County, Illinois, be authorized to levy a Non-Home Rule Municipal Retailers’ Occupation Tax and Non-Home Rule Municipal Service Occupation Tax (commonly referred to as Non-Home Rule Municipal Sales Tax) at a rate of 0.25% for expenditures on public infrastructure?
|
3,436
|
3,375
|
Godfrey Fire Protection District
|
Yes
|
No
|
Shall the rate of the special tax levied by the Godfrey Fire Protection District for the purpose of providing funds to pay the costs of emergency and rescue crews and equipment be increased to not more than 0.10% of the value of all taxable property within the district as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue?
|
7201
|
2214
