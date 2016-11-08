MADISON COUNTY - As of 7 p.m. on this General Election Day, the polls are officially closed and the results will begin rolling in by the minute. Stay updated with up-to-the-minute results on RiverBender.com by viewing the article below.  

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Congressional District

For Representatives in Congress 12th Congressional District

Votes

Paula Bradshaw (Green)

4,402

Charles “C.J.” Baricevic (Democratic)

21,028

Michael Bost (Republican)

20,816

For Representative in Congress 13th Congressional District

Votes

Mark D. Wicklund (Democratic)

20,603

Rodney Davis (Republican)

30,189

For Representative in Congress 15th Congressional District

Percent

John M. Shimkus (Republican)

100% 

 

Legislative District

For State Senator 50th Legislative District

Percent

William “Sam” McCann (Republican)

 100%

For State Senator 56th Legislative District

Percent

William “Bill” Haine (Democratic)

 100%

 

Representative District

For Representative in the General Assembly 95th Representative District

Votes

Mike Mathis (Democratic)

1,650 

Avery Bourne (Republican)

2,787

For Representative in the General Assembly 100th Representative District

Percent

Christopher “C.D.” Davidsmeyer (Republican)

 100%

For Representative in the General Assembly 108th Representative District

Percent

Charles Meier (Republican)

 100%

For Representative in the General Assembly 111th Representative District

Votes

Daniel V. Beiser (Democratic)

 24,238

Mike Babcock (Republican)

21,704 

For Representative in the General Assembly 112th Representative District

Votes

Katie Stewart (Democratic)

22,995 

Dwight Kay (Republican)

21,297

For Representative in the General Assembly 113th Representative District

Votes

Jay Hoffman (Democratic)

3,268

Katherine L. Ruocco (Republican)

1,109

 

County

For Circuit Clerk

Percent

Mark Von Nida (Democratic)

 100%

For Recorder

Percent

Amy Meyer (Democratic)

 100%

For State’s Attorney

Percent

Tom Gibbons (Democratic)

 65,798

Ronald N. Williams (Republican)

57,013

For Auditor

Percent

Rick Faccin

 100%

For Coroner

Percent

Steve Nonn (Democratic)

 100%

 

County Board

For Madison County Board Chairman

Votes

Alan J. Dunstan (Democratic)

61,993

Kurt Prenzler (Republican)

62,499

For County Board Member County Board District 1

Percent

Judy Kuhn (Republican)

 100%

For County Board Member County Board District 2

Votes

Donald A. Moore (Republican)

2,495

Tyler Oberkfell (Independent)

2,334 

For County Board Member County Board District 3

Votes

Philip W. Chapman (Republican)

2,914

Chris Durbin (Independent)

2,348

For County Board Member County Board District 4

Votes

Kelly Tracy (Democratic)

2,442

David W. Michael (Republican)

2,594 

For County Board Member County Board District 6

Votes

Brad Beck (Democratic)

 1,788

Raymond E. Wesley (Republican)

2,625

For County Board Member County Board District 7

Percent

Michael J. Walters (Republican)

100% 

For County Board Member County Board District 8

Percent

Michael Holliday, Sr. (Democratic)

 100%

For County Board Member County Board District 11

Percent

Brad Maxwell (Republican)

 100%

For County Board Member County Board District 13

Percent

Greg M. McCalley (Democratic)

100% 

For County Member County Board District 15

Percent

William “Bill” Robertson (Democratic)

 1,558

Chris Slusser (Republican)

2,125 

For County Board Member County Board District 17

Percent

Ann Gorman (Democratic)

 2,736

Bob Hulme (Republican)

Article continues after sponsor message

1,587

For County Board Member County Board District 18

Percent

Jack Minner (Democratic)

 2,608

Fred Schulte (Republican)

2,154

For County Board Member County Board District 19

Percent

Michael Charles Parkinson (Democratic)

2,352 

Kathleen “Kathy” Goclan (Republican)

1,950

For County Board Member County Board District 20

Percent

Kristen Novacich (Democratic)

100% 

For County Board Member County Board District 22

Percent

Nick Petrillo (Democratic)

 100%

For County Board Member County Board District 25

Percent

Lisa Ciampoli (Republican)

 100%

For County Board Member County Board District 26

Votes

Ross Breckenridge (Democratic)

2,145

Erica Conway Harriss (Republican)

2,564

For County Board Member County Board District 27

Votes

Joe Semanisin (Democratic)

2,077

Clint M. Jones (Republican)

2,573 

For County Board Member County Board District 28

Votes

Elizabeth "Liz" Dalton

 2,212

Harold Lee Wathan, Jr

1,566

For County Board Member County Board District 29

Votes

Larry Trucano (Democratic)

3,159

 

Judicial

For Judge of the Appellate Court Fifth Judicial District

Votes

Brad K. Bleyer (Democratic)

55,371

John B. Barberis, Jr. (Republican)

65,983

For Judge of the Appellate Court Fifth Judicial District (Democratic)

Votes

Jo Beth Weber (Democratic)

59,051

James R. “Randy” Moore (Republican)

61,645

 

Judicial Retention

Ballot for Judical Candidates Seeking Retention in Office

Yes

No

Shall A. Andreas “Andy” Matoesian be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court, Third Judicial Circuit?

 77,704

34,962

Shall William A. Mudge be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court, Third Judicial Circuit?

81,698

33,004

 

Sanitary District

Holiday Shores Sanitary District for Sanitary District Trustee (Vote for not more than two)

Votes

Dennis D. Vansandt

 994

Jeff Sedlacek

 1162

 

Propositions

Madison County

Yes

No

Shall the maximum tax rate for general county purposes of Madison County, Illinois, be established at a 0.20 percent of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein instead of the 0.25 percent, the maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to be extended?

96,300

25,469

Advisory Referendum

Yes

No

Shall a taxing body be required to mail taxpayers a truth in taxation public hearing notice at least thirty days prior to adopting a property tax increase?

111,134

10,961

Advisory Referendum

Yes

No

Shall the State of Illinois meet its Constitutional responsibility to provide primary funding for the public school system, combined with a permanent reduction in property taxes for Madison County taxpayers?

113,025 

9,079

Aviston Elementary School District

Yes

No

Shall the maximum annual tax rate for educational purposes of Aviston Elementary School District No. 21, Clinton and Madison Counties, Illinois, be increased and established at 1.37 percent upon all the taxable property of said School District at the value, as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue, instead of 0.92 percent, the present maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to be extended for said purpose?

 2

 6

Cottage Hills Fire Protection District

Yes

No

Shall the maximum allowable tax rate for the Cottage Hills Fire Protection District be increased from .30% to .40% of the value of all taxable property within the District as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue?

405

363

City of Troy Advisory Referendum

Yes

No

Shall each taxing body located partially or wholly within the corporate limits of the City of Troy be required to seek voter approval by referendum prior to increasing its total annual property tax levy?

4,639

353

Proposition for School District Consolidation

Yes

No

Shall East Alton-Wood River High School District 14, East Alton School District 13, and Wood River-Hartford School District 15, Madison County, Illinois be dissolved and a new school district be established as follows: a new community unit school districted formed from all the territory included within East Alton-Wood River High School District 13, and Wood River-Hartford School District 15, Madison County, Illinois, with the authority to levy taxes for various purposes as follows: Education Fund Purposes $2.45, Operation and Building Maintenance Fund Purposes $0.60, Transportation Fund Purposes $0.20, Health Life and Safety Fund Purposes $0.05, Working Cash Fund Purposes $0.05, and Lease Fund Purposes $0.05, each upon the taxable property of the school district at the value thereof, as equalized or assembled by the Department of Revenue, and a new community unit school district be formed from all the territory included within East Alton-Wood River High School District 14, East Alton School District 13, and Wood River-Hartford School District 15, Madison County, Illinois?

2654 

2663

Proposition E Edwardsville School District

Yes

No

Shall the maximum annual tax rate for educational purposes for Edwardsville Community Unit School District No. 7, Madison County, Illinois, be increased and established at 2.70 percent upon all the taxable property of said School District at the value, as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue, instead of 2.15 percent, the present maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to be extended for said purposes?

 13,388

14,468

Forest Homes – Maple Park Water District

Yes

No

Shall the Forest Homes -  Maple Park Water District be dissolved?

 252

136

Fosterburg Fire Protection District

Yes

No

Shall the Fosterburg Fire Protection District levy a special tax at a rate not to exceed .05% of the value of all taxable property within the District as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue for the purpose of providing funds to pay for the costs of emergency and rescue crews and equipment?

 1,594

708

Village of Glen Carbon

Yes

No

Shall the Village of Glen Carbon, Madison County, Illinois, be authorized to levy a Non-Home Rule Municipal Retailers’ Occupation Tax and Non-Home Rule Municipal Service Occupation Tax (commonly referred to as Non-Home Rule Municipal Sales Tax) at a rate of 0.25% for expenditures on public infrastructure?

3,436

3,375

Godfrey Fire Protection District

Yes

No

Shall the rate of the special tax levied by the Godfrey Fire Protection District for the purpose of providing funds to pay the costs of emergency and rescue crews and equipment be increased to not more than 0.10% of the value of all taxable property within the district as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue?

7201

2214

 

More like this:

Oct 22, 2024 - 2024 Election: Who's on the Ballot in Madison County?

Nov 5, 2024 - 2024 Election: Madison County Results

Nov 5, 2024 - Madison County Votes "Yes" on Separation from Cook County

Oct 26, 2024 - 2024 Election: Jersey County Voters Face Uncontested Races, Ballot Questions

Nov 5, 2024 - Several Local Counties See Few Contests For 2024 Election

 