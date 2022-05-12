EDWARDSVILLE - Chief Deputy Sheriff Major Jeffrey C. Connor was presented with a lifesaving award recently by Sheriff John Lakin for actions in February 2021.

"Major Connor was on his way to work when he overheard police radio traffic of a possible disturbance on interstate 270," Sheriff Lakin said. "Major Connor was close. Major Connor responded and found it was actually a medical emergency. Major Connor performed CPR for approximately nine minutes before other first responders arrived."

Sheriff Lakin added: "It was later learned the individual made a full recovery and was released six days later from the hospital."Your fast response, critical decision-making, and CPR training were instrumental in the good outcome. You went above and beyond the call of duty.

"Major Connor, we appreciate your dedication to duty and service! Thank you!"

