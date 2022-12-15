Deputy Strode, Deputy Kindernay and Deputy Sides.

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced this week that on Friday, December 9, 2022, the department had three deputies graduate from the SWIC Police Academy, Session 148.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The three are shown above - Deputy Nicholas J. Strode, Deputy Emma N. Kindernay, and Deputy Ian W. Sikes. The trio spent the last 14 weeks studying and training at the SWIC Police Academy.

"They will now train with a Field Training Officer (FTO) for an additional 14 weeks while patrolling the streets of Madison County," the Madison County Sheriff's Office said. "We congratulate these three deputies on their academy graduation and wish them a successful and safe career in law enforcement."

More like this:

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Deputy Max Ringering
Apr 22, 2025
Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Reynolds Concludes Nearly Three Decades of Public Service
Jun 4, 2025
Cottage Hills Residents Suffer Injuries In Dog Attack, Deputies Quickly Intervene
Jun 3, 2025
Calhoun County Honors Officers for Multi-County Burglary Arrest
Jul 7, 2025
Alton, Edwardsville Both Show Low Unemployment Rates - May 2025 Compared to May 2024
Jun 26, 2025

 