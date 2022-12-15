EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced this week that on Friday, December 9, 2022, the department had three deputies graduate from the SWIC Police Academy, Session 148.

The three are shown above - Deputy Nicholas J. Strode, Deputy Emma N. Kindernay, and Deputy Ian W. Sikes. The trio spent the last 14 weeks studying and training at the SWIC Police Academy.

"They will now train with a Field Training Officer (FTO) for an additional 14 weeks while patrolling the streets of Madison County," the Madison County Sheriff's Office said. "We congratulate these three deputies on their academy graduation and wish them a successful and safe career in law enforcement."

