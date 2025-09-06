Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

MADISON COUNTY — Deputies Jonas Barnes and Max Ringering graduated from the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy, Session 156, and received awards during the ceremony, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced this week.

Article continues after sponsor message

Deputy Barnes was honored with the Southwestern Illinois Police Chief’s Association Most Outstanding Officer Award, while Deputy Ringering received the Leadership Award for his role as Squad Leader during the academy.

Both deputies will now report to the Madison County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division, where they will continue their training alongside assigned Field Training Officers.

The sheriff’s office expressed pride in Barnes and Ringering's achievements and anticipation for their future contributions.

More like this:

St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office Identifies Alton Woman Who Died In St. Louis Car Crash
Jul 3, 2025
Investigation Continues Into Fatal Pedestrian Incident on MLK Boulevard
Yesterday
Madison County Man Charged With Multiple Child Pornography Counts
Aug 20, 2025
Fatal Pedestrian Crash Closes MLK Drive in Godfrey
2 days ago
St. Louis Medical Examiner Confirms Death in Belleville Shooting
Yesterday

 