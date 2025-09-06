MADISON COUNTY — Deputies Jonas Barnes and Max Ringering graduated from the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy, Session 156, and received awards during the ceremony, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced this week.

Article continues after sponsor message

Deputy Barnes was honored with the Southwestern Illinois Police Chief’s Association Most Outstanding Officer Award, while Deputy Ringering received the Leadership Award for his role as Squad Leader during the academy.

Both deputies will now report to the Madison County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division, where they will continue their training alongside assigned Field Training Officers.

The sheriff’s office expressed pride in Barnes and Ringering's achievements and anticipation for their future contributions.

More like this: