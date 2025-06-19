EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Democratic Party elected Andy Asadorian as its new Chair during a special election held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Asadorian, who served as Chair of the Tri-Cities Democrats Township Committee, secured an overwhelming victory. Halfway through the vote, challenger Diana McGinness conceded due to Asadorian’s lead.

Approximately 120 precinct committee people gathered to cast their votes in accordance with the organization's bylaws, which required a leadership election following the resignation of former Chair Debbie Mendoza. First Vice Chair Dean Webb has been serving as interim chair since Mendoza stepped down earlier this year; Webb did not seek election to the permanent role.

Asadorian brings more than 15 years of experience with the Madison County Democratic Party, having first been elected as a precinct committee person in 2008. Over the years, he has held multiple leadership positions within the organization, contributing to candidate recruitment, voter outreach, and strengthening grassroots engagement throughout the county.

In his victory speech, Asadorian clearly defined his vision for the party’s future. “We’re going to be strategic in all of our actions, we’re going to ensure that we fill as many of the 191 precincts across the county as possible. We’re going to ensure that we have candidates who are excited and ready to run, and win. We’re going to combat bad speech with good speech, disinformation with facts, and darkness with light.”

Following the vote, both Webb and McGinness received standing ovations. Webb was recognized for his steady leadership and service as interim chair, while McGinness was warmly thanked for her candidacy and for contributing her energy, experience, and vision to the race.

“It’s an absolute honor to be elected to this position. I appreciate the faith people are putting in me, said Asadorian. “While I know that the road ahead will not be easy, the work is worth doing and together, we’re going to ensure that people are proud to call themselves Madison County Democrats.”

The newly elected Chair will begin his term immediately, guiding the party through a critical period as the 2026 election cycle ramps up. His leadership is expected to focus on expanding local engagement, supporting candidates at every level, and advancing Democratic values across Madison County.

