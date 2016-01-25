EDWARDSVILLE – The massive snowstorm which struck Washington, D.C., this weekend and forced Congress to delay legislative business this week and the federal government to close many offices, has forced the delegation led by Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan to temporarily postpone its trip to the capitol.

The delegation had meetings scheduled Monday afternoon and Tuesday in Washington to address issues related to the nation’s steel industry and the idling of the Granite City Steelworks.

“This is a temporary delay. Tomorrow (Monday) morning we will reschedule the meetings with Senators (Richard) Durbin and (Mark) Kirk, the members of our area’s congressional delegation and with officials in the U.S Department of Commerce. I anticipate our delegation will be heading to Washington in early February,” Dunstan said.

