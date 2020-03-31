CHICAGO - Madison County's COVID-19 number continues to rise on Tuesday, March 31, with the new total at 16 diagnosed cases.

Madison County had 13 diagnosed cases as of Monday, March 30.

St. Clair County increased from 36 reported cases Monday to 43 on Tuesday. St. Clair County has reported two COVID-19 deaths.

Illinois now has 5,994 cases in 54 counties and 99 deaths. A total of 26 additional deaths and 937 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

