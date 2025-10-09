EDWARDSVILLE — A 32-year-old man from Alton pleaded guilty Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, to multiple Class X felony charges related to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and child pornography, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced.

Nathan J. Welch entered his guilty plea in Madison County Circuit Court before Associate Judge Ryan Jumper. He admitted to three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, classified as Class X enhanced felonies, and two counts of child pornography, also Class X felonies. Welch faces up to 90 years in prison at sentencing, which will be scheduled at a later date.

According to court documents, Welch committed acts of sexual contact with an infant child between March 2 and June 12, 2024. He also pleaded guilty to producing and disseminating child pornography involving the same infant.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip about child pornography being shared through the Kik messaging application. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Edwardsville Police Department conducted the investigation.

Haine praised the prosecution team, including Assistant State’s Attorney Ali Foley, Chief of the Children’s Justice Division, and Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Buettner, who is also assigned to the division.

