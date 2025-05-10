ALTON – The Salvation Army of Madison County will celebrate National Salvation Army Week May 12-18, 2025 with open houses at both of its locations and with a Dine to Donate collaboration with several local restaurants.

Scooters at 5330 Godfrey Road in Godfrey will donate a portion of their proceeds from Tuesday, May 13, to support local Salvation Army youth programs. Alton’s Old Bakery Beer at 400 Landmarks Blvd, and Brown Bag Bistro at 318 East Broadway, will join the e?ort on Wednesday, May 14. On Thursday, May 15, Applebee’s in Granite City will share a portion of their proceeds from those presenting a Salvation Army flyer, available at both corps o?ces.

Article continues after sponsor message

Visitors can learn firsthand how The Salvation Army provides food, shelter, counseling and hope to youth and adults in Madison County at open houses at the Corps facilities:

Wednesday, May 14, from 1:15- 2:45 p.m. 525 Alby Street in Alton

Thursday, May 15, from 2-6 p.m. 3007 East 23rd Street in Granite City



The Salvation Army o?ers a wide range of services for those in need in Madison County, including the corps community centers, Pathway of Hope, food pantries, emergency shelter and social services. Its after-school and music programs provide safe and fun learning environments for area youth.

The Salvation Army in the Greater St. Louis Area is also working to alleviate food insecurity in the region. More than 400,000 people in the region don’t know where their next meal will come from, or have to make immensely challenging decisions about food – pay for a critical prescription medication, or eat dinner tonight. Their “Say Grace. Share Grace.” campaign aims to feed 32,000 more individuals in the region in 2025. Just $5 can provide a meal to a neighbor in need. Donations of non-perishable food items and can openers can be made at the Madison County Corps locations. Monetary gifts can be made online at salarmy.us/sharegrace.

About The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. Founded in London, England, in 1865, The Salvation Army has been active in Madison County for over a century. The Salvation Army Midland Division provides a wide range of services for those in need in our community including corps community centers, Emergency Disaster Services, Emergency Social Services, housing programs and emergency shelter. For more information, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland/alton/.

More like this: