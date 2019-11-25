EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn identified the victim in Monday morning's fatal house fire in Edwardsville as Steven E. King, 62, of 110 Second Street, Edwardsville.

Nonn said that his office is assisting in the investigation of fatal house fire.

The fire was reported at 6:12 a.m. at the 110 Second Street residence, which is a one-story frame house. Assisting Edwardsville Fire Department was Glen Carbon Fire Department and Wood River Fire Department. Edwardsville Police was also on the scene along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Article continues after sponsor message

Nonn said an autopsy revealed the preliminary cause of death as smoke inhalation with pending toxicology. No trauma was noted to the body.

No one else was in the residence at the time of the fire. Three dogs perished in the fire.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

More like this: