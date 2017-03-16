EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn reports that his agency is investigating a two inter-related incident that involves the deaths of two Madison County residents.

These death investigations, although appearing to be related, are underway in the Highland, Illinois, and Glen Carbon, Illinois area. The investigations remain active and fluid at this time.

Nonn said in accordance with normal and routine procedure, establishment of positive identification and proper notification of the next of kin will be made before any release of victim identities.

Media releases will be coordinated with the investigating law enforcement agencies of jurisdiction.

No further release of information from the Madison County Coroner’s Office is anticipated today.

