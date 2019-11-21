EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that autopsy examinations have been conducted to aid in the death investigation of a mother and son who perished after their vehicle left the roadway and submerged in the water on Tuesday evening at Wanda Road and Wagon Wheel Road in rural Edwardsville, Illinois.

The decedents are Ashly E. Maynard Female, 35 and Vincent L. Maynard Male, 7.

The autopsy examinations failed to indicate any evidence of trauma in either decedent.

Similarly, the autopsy of Mrs. Maynard failed to reveal any medical event that may have precipitated the incident.

Although preliminary findings indicate that both decedents died as the result of drowning, no final determination will be made pending completion of routine toxicology studies.

Funeral arrangements for the Maynard's are under the direction of Pitchford Funeral Home of Wood River, Illinois.

