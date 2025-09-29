MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Coroner's Office on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, confirmed the identity of two people who died following a head-on collision on Illinois State Route 162 in Pontoon Beach on the evening of Sept. 19, 2025.

Madison County Coroner Nicholas P. Novacich identified the victims as Jody M. Rinderer, 47, of Granite City, and Victoria L. Goss, 32, also of Granite City. The crash occurred at 7:36 p.m. Sept. 19, 2025, in the 5000 block of State Route 162.

Rinderer was driving a 2003 maroon Chevrolet Silverado, which burst into flames after the collision. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was positively identified by a tattoo.

Goss was the driver of a 2017 blue Buick Enclave that sustained heavy front-end damage. She was conscious following the crash and transported by Rural Med Ambulance to Gateway Regional Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

A juvenile passenger in Goss’s vehicle was taken to a hospital in St. Louis by Granite City Fire Department Ambulance personnel. The condition of the juvenile remains unknown.

Both victims underwent routine toxicology testing and complete forensic autopsies, with results still pending.

The Pontoon Beach Police Department requested assistance from the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, which is aiding in the ongoing investigation alongside local authorities and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Funeral arrangements for Rinderer are pending with Central Cremation Center in Forsyth, while arrangements for Goss are pending with Irwin Chapel in Granite City.

