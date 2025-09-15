EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is now taking applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) starting next month.

Madison County Community Development announced funding is available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and/or electric bills and furnace assistance for inoperable heating systems.

The program will begin by taking applications Oct. 1 for:

Adults 60-year-old and older,

Individuals with disabilities,

Families with children under the age of six and

Households that are disconnected from their utilities, have a disconnection notice or have less than 25% in their propane tank.

All other income eligible households can start applying Nov. 1.

Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 15, 2026, or until funding is exhausted. Households that receive a one-time benefit may return during the program year for a Reconnection Assistance or Furnace Assistance benefit(s), if needed.

The program has expanded eligibility this year. Households must be at or below 60% of the state median income to receive a benefit from LIHEAP. The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP are based on State Median Income, Federal Poverty Guidelines, and the number of persons living in the household. The Income guidelines are as follows: 1- $3,332, 2- $4,357, 3- $5,382, 4- $6,407. Go to www.madisoncountyil.gov or liheapillinois.com to know income limits for households with 5 members and more.

LIEAP provides one-time benefits to income eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for reconnection of energy service. Propane customers who are part of the priority group are encouraged to apply when the program opens in October.

Propane prices typically increase during the winter months so by applying early propane customers will see their LIHEAP benefit go further.

Due to the high volume of applicants MCCD will not mail applications. Call for an appointment at the intake locations (See attached location sheet)

To submit an application, you MUST submit ALL documentation required:

Proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of application.

For all customers new to LIHEAP, and/or for new household members of previous customers, proof of Social Security numbers (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for all household members. Individuals without a SSN or ITIN can still apply and Madison County Community Development will advise accordingly.

A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days.

Cash assistance is available for renters who can provide a copy of their lease/rental agreement showing their heating costs are included in the rent.

Other documents may be needed based on your household situation, such as proof of SNAP benefits and/or TANF. If you have questions regarding this, please call our office.

Visit liheapillinois.com or https://www.madisoncountyil.gov/departments/community_development/energy_assistance_program_(liheap).php for more details.

