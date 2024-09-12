EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Clerk’s Office asks Registered Voters of Madison County to watch their mail for a new notice that contains the Application for Request to Vote by Mail plus information on locations of early voting sites.

But the big highlight is something that Linda Andreas, County Clerk, hopes everyone will appreciate. You will receive a sample of your specific ballot in this mailer.

She recommends that individuals use this sample ballot should assist you in decision making before you appear at your polling place. Having this sample in hand when you go to vote may not only expedite your time at the poll but could be helpful in moving any lines along more quickly for everyone.

In past years the Clerk’s Office has published a general sample ballot as well as voting locations in a Voter’s Guide Circular that was found on the county website and in local newspapers as an insert.

The Application for Request to Vote by Mail is mandated by statute. To make the mailing more cost effective the sample ballots and information were included. This will only be available every two years for General Election and not Consolidated or Primaries.

