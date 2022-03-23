EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is continuing to battle litter issues with its Clean Communities Program.

During the past year, residents, community groups, and volunteers worked together to pick up litter throughout the county.

“Litter was everywhere and the county worked to ‘clean it up,’” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Building and Zoning Administrator Chris Doucleff said his department often receives complaints about litter along roads and ditches.

“Last year we made picking up litter a priority,” Doucleff said. “And we are doing it again this year.”

Doucleff said in March 2021, the county kicked off the Clean Communities litter pick-up program. The grassroots effort took aim at the litter problem by providing the public with resources to assist them in picking up trash.

“We offer citizens a resource tool kit,” Doucleff said.

The resource tool kit includes reflective safety vests, litter grabbers, gloves, and garbage bags, which are free to anyone wanting to volunteer.

“We’ve given out more than 1,500 kits since the program started,” Doucleff said.

Resource Management Coordinator Brandon Banks said with the start of spring the county is once again “hitting the ground running and tackling the county’s litter problem.”

This year, the county opened a household hazardous waste collection site in Wood River that takes items twice a month.

Prenzler said the program is a success because of its citizens.

“Litter is an everyday problem and we are giving people the tools for an everyday solution,” Prenzler said. “We take pride in our county and we want to keep our streets, roads and highways clean.”

Email recycling@co.madison.il.us or call (618) 296-4468 for questions or more information about the program. Receive your free resource tool kit by going to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CleanToolKit or scan the QR Code.

Join Clean Communities Facebook Group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/cleancommunities for more information on clean-up opportunities and where to meet up with other volunteers.

