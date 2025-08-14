EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Circuit Clerk Patrick McRae and Administrative Assistant Missy Bickmore are among a select class of court professionals taking part in a national program to strengthen leadership and improve court operations.

The Illinois Judicial College selected McRae and Bickmore from among circuit clerks and staff across the state to participate in the Certified Court Manager Program, a nationally recognized initiative offered through the National Center for State Courts’ Institute for Court Management (ICM).

The first training session took place Aug. 6–8 in Chicago. Although some sessions are in person, most will be held virtually until graduation next summer.

The program delivers a rigorous curriculum focused on caseflow management, court performance measurement, and building public trust and confidence in the judiciary. It equips court professionals with tools to enhance fairness, efficiency, and accountability in court administration.

“This program helps ensure we’re meeting the evolving needs of the public and the court system,” McRae said. “I’m excited to gain new skills and insights that can directly benefit court operations in Madison County.”

Bickmore, who has worked in the Circuit Clerk’s Office since 2001, brings more than twenty years of experience and a strong commitment to continuous improvement in the courts.

“I’m grateful to have Missy participating alongside me in this program,” McRae said. “Her experience, organizational skills and attention to detail are a tremendous asset to our team, and this program will continue to strengthen the work we do in Madison County.”

Participants are nominated and chosen based on their dedication to court excellence and their potential to lead positive changes within their local judicial systems.

The Certified Court Manager Program is the first tier of a nationally recognized certification track in professional court leadership. The National Center for State Courts also offers a Certified Court Executive program which McRae plans to complete.

“This is an investment in our courts and in the people, we serve,” McRae said. “Our goal is always to improve, and this opportunity will help with that mission.”

