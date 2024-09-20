EDWARDSVILLE – Voters in Madison County will soon cast their ballots using a new secure paper-based voting system.

Madison County selected to update their system with new Election Systems & Software (ES&S) after a comprehensive review of alternate available systems. It was determined that the ES&S system provides a fully auditable voting solution that is accurate, secure and accessible to all voters. Just as importantly, both models of equipment purchased are easy for both election judges and election officials to navigate and manage.

The new scanners enhance security and improve the efficiency of the results reporting process. The new technology uses voter-verifiable paper ballots, allowing for fully auditable election results.

The ExpressVote universal voting system replaces the past Automark and uses touch-screen technology to produce a paper ballot, allowing voters to review their selections and verify that their vote was recorded accurately before submitting for tabulation. The fully auditable ExpressVote eliminates marginal marks and the need for interpretation of the voter’s intent. Votes can be cast using the touch screen, a detachable UVC keyboard or with ADA support peripherals, such as a sip and puff device.

“This amazing technology gives equal access to the ballot, regardless of ability or disability”, says Linda Andreas, Madison County Clerk.

The DS200 is the poll scanner and tabulator that includes physical security features to secure sensitive components and election files. The DS200 operating system controls, limits and detects unauthorized access to all critical data, and includes safeguards that help protect sensitive data and verify authenticity.

The new system replaces outdated voting equipment that was more than 20 years old. Madison County’s more than 160,000 registered voters will use the new system in the upcoming election.

About ES&S: Election Systems & Software (ES&S) is the nation’s leading voting systems manufacturer. For more than 40 years, ES&S has been supporting elections by creating and providing secure, accurate and accessible voting equipment to jurisdictions across the country. Learn more about ES&S at www.essvote.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/essvote.

