EDWARDSVILLE - Chief Deputy and candidate for Sheriff Jeff Connor is endorsing Jennifer Korte for State Representative in the 112th District based on her strong support for law enforcement.

“It is imperative we have people serving in Springfield who are willing to take a stand in support of law enforcement,” Connor said. “I am supporting Jennifer Korte for State Representative because I know she will defend the police not defund them, and she will fight to end the current soft on crime policies that are making our communities less safe. She is the right choice for voters in the 112th District.”

Jeff Connor began his law enforcement career 36 years ago after becoming a police officer with the Granite City Police Department. In addition to being the current Chief Deputy of Madison County, Jeff is the Commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. He is a lifelong resident of Madison County, and he is running for Sheriff in Madison County as a Republican.

“I am grateful to Jeff for his support and endorsement,” Korte said. “I love our community, and I will fight to keep our families safe. I will advocate for the repeal of the SAFE-T Act, and I will prioritize working families over political insiders in Springfield, support law enforcement to keep communities safe, and work to create jobs and opportunities to grow our economy. The status quo is not working. It is time for change, and I am the candidate for the change we need.”

The General Election is Nov. 8, 2022. To learn more about Jennifer’s campaign, visit https://jenniferkorte.com/.

