EDWARDSVILLE - As flood waters from the swollen Mississippi River continue to rise in advance of Thursday’s anticipated crest of 38 feet, volunteers work diligently around the clock filling sandbags in an attempt to minimize damage to the City of Alton’s downtown area.

Among the volunteers who spent Monday and Tuesday evenings filling sandbags at the staging area near West Broadway were Madison County Chairman Alan Dunstan and Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton.

Dunstan joined the sandbagging operation after spending the past four days traversing the county inspecting flooded areas and meeting with officials to determine what additional assistance Madison County could provide. Patton spent his second evening at the sandbagging operation after putting in a 12-hour shift at his dental practice in Edwardsville.

Also assisting in the sandbagging effort were Larry Ringering, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, and Edwardsville Public Works Supervisor Matt Taul, who was joined by his wife and son.

