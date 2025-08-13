BETHALTO - Roma’s Pizza will be hosting the 2nd annual “Dine to Donate” fundraiser benefitting Madison County Catholic Charities on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Mention Madison County Catholic Charities or show the flyer at checkout and we earn 10% of sales. Roma’s Pizza is located at 121 E Bethalto Dr in Bethalto, IL.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our community for over 70 years now. Support a great cause and join us at Roma’s for some of the best pizza in the Midwest,” said Area Director Denise Burton.

Proceeds from the Dine to Donate event will go towards supporting our programs, including Professional Counseling Solutions, MedAssist, Guardian Angel Food Pantry, Mobile Food Pantry, Homeless Prevention, Transportation and Identification assistance, and Legal Services.

Since 1941, Catholic Charities has provided services in Madison, Bond, Jersey, and Calhoun counties, with offices in Alton and Granite City. If you are unable to attend the fundraiser, but would like to make a donation you may do so at our website: cc.dio.org/ways_to_give/donate/

For more information about Madison County Catholic Charities, to make a donation or to volunteer contact Denise Burton, Area Director at 618-462-0634 or burton_ccmc@cc.dio.org

More like this: