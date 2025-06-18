JERSEYVILLE - The Madison County Catholic Charities will be hosting a Christmas in July Trivia Night fundraiser on Saturday, July 19, 2025. This unseasonably festive event at the Jerseyville KC Hall will put your knowledge of holiday movies and traditions to the test! Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the event will run from 7:00 - 11:00 p.m.

Your holiday knowledge could score you a cash prize if you are our first-place winner. There will also be special prizes for the ugliest sweater and best table decorations. Try your luck with our raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing! Feel free to bring your own snacks! Soft drinks provided, alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets are $20 per person or $120 for a table of six. Call 618.462.0634 ext. 221 with any questions, or to order your tickets today. R.S.V.P. by Friday, July 11th.

“Our fundraisers provide us with critical funding to help meet the needs of our clients” said Denise Burton, Area Director of Madison County Catholic Charities. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting our programs including: Professional Counseling Solutions, MedAssist, Guardian Angel Food Pantry, Mobile Food Pantry, Homeless Prevention, Transportation and Identification assistance, and Legal Services. Since 1941 Catholic Charities has provided services in Madison, Bond, Jersey, and Calhoun counties, with offices in Alton and Granite City.

If you are unable to attend the Christmas in July fundraiser, but would like to make a donation you may do so at our website: cc.dio.org/ways_to_give/donate/. For more information about Madison County Catholic Charities, to make a donation or to volunteer contact Denise Burton, Area Director at 618-462-0634 or burton_ccmc@cc.dio.org.

More like this: