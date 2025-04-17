EDWARDSVILLE - During the regular Madison County Board meeting on April 16, 2025, the Board voted 21–5 to oppose House Bill 2728, also known as the Homeschool Act.

The Board voted for a nonbinding resolution titled “Defending Parental Rights in Education.” This resolution voices Madison County’s objection to HB2728 and asks the Illinois General Assembly to reject the bill.

During the public comment period of the meeting, 13 Madison County residents spoke against HB2728 and urged the Board to vote in favor of the resolution opposing it. Speakers compared the bill to “a dictatorship” and “a slippery slope.” They expressed that the bill is unclear on what it would require from homeschool families, and they also brought up concerns about parental rights.

“I’ve never been a big proponent of homeschool,” said Board member Paul Nicolussi. “I’ve never encouraged people to, but I think people should have the choice, and I think this is going to regulate it out of existence. The people of Madison County really spoke up. We’ve got to listen to them. This is what we’re here for, so I’ll be supporting this.”

Board member Dalton Gray, who authored the resolution, said that HB2728 is an overreach that threatens parental rights.

“No one knows their children better than the parents,” Gray said. “For the state to say that we know what’s best, I think, is absurd. This is an extreme government overreach into the lives of homeschool families and private schools.”

Alison Lamothe said she has been contacted by many residents who complain that the County Board spends too much time on nonbinding resolutions, which are “symbolic rather than legally enforceable.” She encouraged residents to contact their state representatives and voice their concerns, adding that the bill has been held at the state level.

Nick Petrillo echoed Lamothe. He said HB2728 is “extremely flawed,” but he didn’t believe the County Board should vote on it yet.

“I think we’re putting the cart before we have a horse,” he said. “We don’t even know how this is going to come out.”

Valerie Doucleff moved to table the bill, and the motion failed. Terry Eaker voiced his support for passing the resolution as soon as possible.

“The state seems to do tricky things,” he said. “That’s why I think we need to go ahead and send this resolution. The resolution is all we have to send a message to the state. People think we do these just to have something to do. No, it’s our voice to the state.”

The Board ultimately voted 21–5 in favor of the resolution, with Michael “Doc” Holliday, Bill Stoutenborough, Shawndell Wilson, Alison Lamothe and Nick Petrillo voting against it.

