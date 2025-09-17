EDWARDSVILLE - During their regular meeting on Sept. 17, 2025, the Madison County Board voted 17–6 to have a day of remembrance in honor of Charlie Kirk.

The resolution, brought forth by Dalton Gray and the Executive Committee, named Kirk as “one of the nation’s strongest defenders of freedom of speech” and “a martyr for the cause of faith, freedom and free speech.” In Madison County, Oct. 14, 2025 — Kirk’s 32nd birthday — will be recognized as a day of remembrance.

Several public comments and comments from Board members addressed the resolution before the vote. As the public comment portion concluded, Chairman Chris Slusser thanked all speakers for their time.

“Charlie Kirk would have wanted everyone to get a chance to speak tonight whether he agreed with them or not, so we let everyone speak,” Slusser said.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, six speakers spoke against the day of remembrance for Kirk. Many speakers shared quotes from Kirk himself and argued that Kirk had “divisive” viewpoints. A few speakers suggested a day to condemn political violence rather than to honor Kirk.

“I'm going to offer some context and maybe some nuance on this that no one dares to say out loud, and that is not stated in the resolution, and that's that this guy was a scumbag,” Willow, who did not give a last name, said during the public comment portion. They added that they were paraphrasing Kirk, who called George Floyd “a scumbag” in 2021.

Before the vote, Gray addressed his reasons for writing the resolution. He shared that he wanted to encourage the elected officials and U.S. citizens “to hold true” to the Pledge of Allegiance.

“[I wrote this] to honor the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk,” Gray said. “Recognizing him as an Illinois native, he dedicated his work to faith, liberty and free speech. I think we also need to condemn political violence and denounce the celebration of that violence that's been happening.”

Michael “Doc” Holliday and Alison Lamothe read emails from constituents arguing that the day of remembrance “only serves to further divide Madison County.”

Chrissy Wiley noted that she condemned the murder of Melissa Hortman in June and wished to do the same for Charlie Kirk.

“Charlie Kirk was not just a political figure. He was a movement,” she said. “He gave young Americans the courage to stand for their faith. He strengthened their walk with Christ. He taught them that following Jesus means loving people.”

Ultimately, Valerie Doucleff, Michael “Doc” Holliday, Bill Stoutenborough, Shawndell Wilson, Victor Valentine and Alison Lamothe voted against the resolution. Bobby Ross, Robert Meyer and Chris Guy were absent.

