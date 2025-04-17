EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board voted to repeal an earlier decision denying Armoracia Solar a special use permit to develop a commercial solar energy facility in Collinsville.

During the Board’s regular meeting on April 16, 2025, Chairman Chris Slusser explained that the Board voted on Feb. 19, 2025, to deny the special use permit, effectively stopping the development of the facility at the southeast corner of Interstate 55 and Pleasant Ridge Road in Collinsville.

But since then, Slusser said Armoracia Solar has “made a lot of concessions.” Slusser, Board member Mick Madison and the State’s Attorney’s Office met with the company to talk through these conditions.

Armoracia Solar will plant pine trees to shield the view of the solar farm from the nearby neighborhood. They will also develop a green space area to the west. Most of the project is also moving farther north.

“They made a lot of concessions,” Slusser said. “They went far above and beyond what the state law requires. The state law is what we have to live with. They chose to take that discretion away from us. So that’s why we brought this up for reconsideration.”

Board member Paul Nicolussi said he would vote against this project. He said he spoke to many community leaders and residents who did not support the project.

“I know the state law, they kind of meet all the regulations, and they’re kind of going to get it regardless of our vote,” Nicolussi said. “But people in my community overwhelmingly spoke out against this.”

Madison said his previous argument was that the setback wasn’t far enough away from the existing homes. Illinois law requires the setback to be 150 feet, and Armoracia Solar’s original plans had the setback at 160 feet. But the company has added 75 feet to their plans.

“The Illinois law was what I really had a problem with,” Madison explained. “[Armoracia Solar has] graciously added 75 feet to that setback for us. The solar panels will be an additional 75 feet farther away. I just wanted to make sure everyone was aware of that. That does make this much more palatable. Now, instead of fighting with Armoracia Solar, we can potentially work with Illinois to get that setback changed.”

Ultimately, the Madison County Board voted 22–4 in favor of repealing the Feb. 19 decision. Frank Dickerson, Linda Wolfe, Paul Nicolussi and Chris Guy voted against the repeal.

