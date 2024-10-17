EDWARDSVILLE - During their regular meeting on Oct. 16, 2024, the Madison County Board took a moment to remember Charles “Skip” Schmidt.

Schmidt was a board member who died on Oct. 3, 2024. Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler started the Oct. 16 board meeting with a moment of silence to honor Schmidt.

“Schmidt was a retired school teacher and coach at the Ferguson Florissant School District for more than 25 years,” Prenzler said. “He coached various sports through the years, to include football, volleyball and tennis. In 1989, Schmidt and his wife Cindy moved to Edwardsville, where he got involved in the community and served on various boards and organizations.”

Schmidt served as an Edwardsville Township trustee and a member of the Edwardsville Parks Board. He worked with local organizations like Faith in Action, the Metro East Humane Society, the Edwardsville YMCA, The Wildey and the Edwardsville Rotary Club. He was elected to the Madison County Board in 2022 to represent District 24 in Edwardsville.

As the Oct. 16 meeting concluded, board member Paul Nicolussi had a few words to add about Schmidt. He said that Schmidt had spoken to him on the phone a few days prior to his passing, and he had been intent on returning to the Madison County Board meetings despite his illness. Nicolussi said Schmidt was eager to serve the community.

“He was full of life. He didn’t know a stranger and had more charisma than just about anybody,” Nicolussi added. “He was holding out until the end and wanted to serve still.”

Schmidt’s County Board seat will be filled in the Nov. 5 election. Cheryl Hagerty and Fred Schulte are competing to represent District 24.

