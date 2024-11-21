EDWARDSVILLE - During their regular meeting on Nov. 20, 2024, the Madison County Board approved the 2025 budget summary.

The total budget for Financial Year 2025 is $187,531,116. Chris Guy, the chair of the Finance Committee, provided context about the budget.

“This is the eighth year in a row since 2017, when the county chairmanship changed and the majority of the Board flipped, this is the eighth year in a row that a zero tax levy hike has taken place,” Guy said. “I think we should commend this Board, administration and all department heads and county employees who work with everybody on passing another balanced budget without a property tax levy hike.”

Guy noted that the flat levy is $30.7 million, which is $3 million lower than ten years ago. He said this was “something to be commended” considering inflation and other rising prices.

“When you look at your tax bill and you look at your levy, and your property taxes have gone up just because of inflation and home values,” Guy added. “The Madison County portion, it’s not. We're not capturing more or less, but we are capturing less because if we did not lower the levy, we'd be capturing a lot more money from the tax payers. It's something to be proud of.”

He added that the county is investing more in public safety and cybersecurity by allocating more money to the State’s Attorney’s office, the Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office.

The 2025 budget summary passed unanimously. Michael "Doc" Holliday and Victor Valentine were absent.

To see the full Madison County 2025 budget summary, click here.

