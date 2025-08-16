EDWARDSVILLE - In a highly competitive process, forty-one public policy leaders from across Illinois, including Madison County Board Member Chris Guy, were selected for the 2025 class of the Edgar Fellows Program. Chris Guy recently completed the program, a bipartisan initiative designed to improve the effectiveness of Illinois' government and political leadership.

"The Edgar Fellows Program was an invaluable experience, packed with policy sessions on the issues impacting every Illinois resident," said Chris Guy. "It's given me new perspectives and tools to tackle the issues that matter most to Madison County taxpayers, from fiscal responsibility to effective governance. I am proud to represent Madison County in this year's class of Edgar Fellows."

Established in 2012, the Edgar Fellows Program is a leadership initiative designed by former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar to inspire respectful collaboration in addressing the state's major challenges. The Fellows selected for the class of 2025 reflected Illinois’ political, racial, ethnic, and geographic diversity, and included elected and appointed officials from all levels of government, leaders of non-profit and labor organizations, and individuals influencing public policy in the business world. The Illinois State Medical Society was the Presenting Sponsor of the 2025 leadership training week.

The group first met at their Executive Leadership Training Program, which was held from August 3 through 7 at the I-Hotel and Conference Center on the University of Illinois (U of I) campus in Urbana-Champaign. During their time there, the Fellows engaged with experienced public policy leaders who are experts in issues that include restorative justice, Illinois’ electric capacity, immigration, workforce development, philanthropies, Medicaid, and the state budget. More importantly, they were able to learn from each other and begin building relationships that will last throughout their careers.

Chris Guy joins five prior Edgar fellows from Madison County, which include State's Attorney Tom Haine, State Senator Erica Harriss, State Representative Amy Elik, Jarvis Township Supervisor Al Jarvis, and Madison County Board Member SJ Morrison.