EDWARDSVILLE – Acting on the recommendation of the Madison County Park and Recreation Grant Commission, the County Board unamiously voted Wednesday to authorize the distribution of 30 Park Enhancement Grants totaling $1,343,398.66 to municipalities and park districts in the county. The grants awarded by the Grant Commission will be enhanced through revenue provided by the cities, villages and townships to finance more than 90 projects throughout the county. The projects funded by the grants range from water parks to walking paths, from baseball and soccer fields to tennis and pickleball courts. The grants funds are also being used to repair park facilities and maintanence equipment "While there are countless reasons to be proud of Madison County, I am particularly proud of our extensive system of the bicycle and and walking trails managed and maintained by Madison County Transit (MCT), and the hundreds of parks found throughout our great county," stated Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan. "Every day of the year in parks throughout Madison County you can find people of all ages bicycling, skating and swimming, playing baseball and softball, or simply sitting on a park bench enjoying watching ducks on a lake and enjoying a sunny day," continued Dunstan. "Our great parks enhance our quality of life and make Madison County an even better place to live and raise a family." In the more than 15 years since the Park Enhancement Program was created, more than $15 million in grants have been awarded to support and enhance the county's community parks. The Madison County Park and Recreation District was created by a vote of Madison County residents in November, 2000. The district is funded by a 1/10th of one percent sales tax which is administered by the Madison County Community Development department operating under the direction of the Madison County Park and Recreation Grant Commission. Dunstan said a key point frequently overlooked is the economic benefits of a successful park program. "The parks create jobs for hundreds of Madison County residents of all ages. Companies looking to locate a business or facility take into consideration the parks and recreational facilities that are available for use by employees and their families." "The fact Madison County has excellent parks can be the deciding factor in a company moving to Madison County and creating hundreds of jobs for our residents," Dunstan said. 2016 Madison County Park Enhancement Grants Alhambra Township Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Alhambra Township Park Backstop behind the hockey goals

New energy efficient lights for hockey rink, wiring for the lights and concrete work for the lights

Field dirt for ball diamonds, bat racks, field chalker, safety bases, pitching mound, field pump and base plugs Alton Park & Recreation Amount Requested: $138,655.00 Scope of Project: Gordon Moore Park Hopkins Field Lighting Upgrades

Construct new pavilion at concession 1

Equipment to relocate concession for ADA restroom at concession 1

Purchase tables for pavilion 1

Purchase infield mix for ball diamond

Relocate access road at Bathhouse to provide additional recreation area at lake and Oriental Garden Haskell House Roof improvements Olin Park Seal and restripe courts Hellrung Park Seal and restripe courts Dog Park Purchase recycle bins, trash bins and tables Village of Bethalto Amount Requested: $47,900.00 Scope of Project: Town & Country Swimming Pool in Central Park Loan repayment and increase of costs from plumbing issues Chouteau Township Amount Requested: $20,975.00 Scope of Project: Chouteau Township Park Repayment of PEP loan

Construction of a new fence

Sustainability grant match Collinsville Area Recreation District Amount Requested: $165,200.00 Scope of Project: CARD Administration Building Addition of crushed limestone to ball fields

Purchase of recreation equipment: baseballs, bats, pickle ball paddles, volleyballs

Purchase of supplies and equipment for special events such as pumpkin carving knives, wood working crafts, table cloths for art classes

Repair brick walkway to be ADA compliant Arlington Golf Course Renovate restrooms to be ADA compliant

Improve the front entrance

Improve drainage on holes 5 and 6

Repave hole 1 to address aesthetics and ADA issues Pleasant Ridge Park Improve landscaping by pavilion and playground

Purchase benches and fencing for new archery range

Purchase targets/bows/arrows/safety equipment for archery range Glidden Park Creation of ADA parking and path to access restrooms

Replacement of water fountains for ADA reasons Splash City Water Park Painting of the leisure pool and toddler pool

Replacement of water features at Monsoon Mountain Willoughby Farm Improve drainage behind the barn

Installation of gutters at the house, barn, and pavilion

Installation of permeable pavers by the restrooms and pavilion to be ADA compliant Woodland Park Create ADA parking for Lions and Rotary Pavilion

Replacement of fountain wire for the lake

Replacement of water fountains for ADA reasons

Installation of time locks on restrooms

Creation of ADA path, fence repairs, and drying agents to Tomahawk field Schnucks Park Regrade/reseed lake dam

Repair gazebo, paint playground and improve landscaping Sports Complex Addition of drying agents to fields 2,4 and 5 East Alton Amount Requested: $31,480.00 Scope of Project: Keasler Recreation Complex Loan repayment for Keasler Renovation Van Preter Park Purchase and install turface on ball fields

Purchase new chalk machine, infield drag and padding City of Edwardsville Amount Requested: $133,155.00 Scope of Project: Spray and Play Park Splash pad features for new park Edwardsville Township Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Township Park Bring restroom facility #2 into ADA compliance with installation of new toilets, hand dryers, occupancy sensors, new sinks, doors and soap dispensers Foster Township Amount Requested: $20,135.00 Scope of Project: Foster Township Park: Rough plumbing, concrete for restroom facility

Interior completion of facility with ceilings, walls, flooring, and furnace Village of Glen Carbon Amount Requested: $64,790.00 Scope of Project: Miner Park ADA upgrades to walking paths

Make ADA upgrades to playground equipment Village Hall Park Purchase new scag mower Village of Godfrey Amount Requested: $90,625.00 Scope of Project: Homer Adams Park Replace playground Granite City Park District: Amount Requested: $150,950.00 Scope of Project: Wilson Park Shelter project which includes demolition/reconstruction of 6-8 shelters and a new concrete pad for shelter 1

Wood fiber fall protection installation for all parks

Purchase and installation of new 12’ foot spiral slide

Rebuild main pool pump Village of Hamel Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Hamel Community Park/Building Replace/Install new tennis court surface, replace fencing, enclosure around tennis court to ensure ADA compliance, replace center drain on center court Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Village of Hartford Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Seventh Street Park Purchase 3 ADA universal picnic tables, one Dew Drop water feature for the splash pad, 2 BBQ Grills, 2 sets of basic aluminum bleachers, add 2, 12 foot high canopy baseball backstops, add 2 pro-style base sets and purchase one pallet of field chalk City of Highland Amount Requested: $48,637.66 Scope of Project: Glik Park Purchase 7 trash receptacles Korte Rec Center Install sidewalks across parking island Silver Lake Park Revegetate the dam with native flowers and remove invasive species

Purchase sonar for underwater recoveries Spindler Park Install 3 light poles for parking lot 4-Diamonds Ball Fields Purchase 1 backstop to replace 60+ year old backstop Rinderer Park Purchase three multi-use drinking fountains for guests and animals Village of Livingston Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Veterans Memorial Park Loan repayment City of Madison Amount Requested: $19,575.00 Scope of Project: 3rd St. Park Asphalt overlay to entire walking path to repair track and remain in ADA compliance Village of Marine Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Heritage Park and Village Park Purchase playground equipment

Scag mower, weed trimmers

ADA access to playgrounds

AED Village of Maryville Amount Requested: $22,555.00 Scope of Project: Drost Park PEP Loan payment for improvements at Drost Park Nameoki Township Amount Requested: $14,496.00 Scope of Project: Community Park Commercial playground structure

Pea gravel around all playground equipment New Douglas Township Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: New Douglas Township Park Remodel concession stand

Purchase treadmill

Purchase elliptical trainer

Purchase fitness proRower Village of Pontoon Beach Amount Requested: $28,825.00 Scope of Project: Randall D. Dalton Veterans Park Construct seating for amphitheater Roxana Community Park District Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Roxana Park Purchase new double flume water slide for pool

Purchase bleacher shade shelter Village of South Roxana Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Veterans Memorial Purchase and plant shrubbery, plants, trees, flowers and install decorative fencing around the sidewalk area of the park St. Jacob Park District Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Install 1 mile of asphalt walking path Tri-Township Park District Amount Requested: $80,000.00 Scope of Project: Pave handicap accessible parking spaces

Pave 51,360 sq. ft. of walking trails and meet ADA compliance Venice Park District Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Repayment for the loan once IDNR releases funds for OSLAD Wood River Parks and Recreation Amount Requested: $53,150.00 Scope of Project: Belk Park Repayment of PEP Loan year 4

Construct 3-4 pedestrian walking bridges for the disc golf course Village of Worden Amount Requested: $15,000.00 Scope of Project: Annual payment of the Park & Recreation Loan.